ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa driver handed court date, caught speeding 120 mph in 65 mph zone

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmjsT_0fvrWem200
Aggravated Speeding Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

TULSA, Okla. — A driver is going to court after a Tulsa police officer clocked in a Mazda driving 120 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The car was cited Monday while driving on Highway 75. Aggravated speeding isn’t just a ticket, but it’s a court appearance.

Aggravated speeding isn’t an uncommon crime in Tulsa. In March, a driver was cited after they were caught driving 83 mph in a 35 mph zone, near the Gathering Place.

FOX23′s Sara Whaley took a deeper looking into Tulsa’s speeding problem last November. You can read her report here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Sara J Parsons
3d ago

I've driven that fast, decades ago, when roads were clear, cars were metal tanks. 5 years ago I was driving I95, FL, when a kid driving a Porsche, flipped high and was sliced, car and driver, by a light pole. If you want to live and want others too also SLOW DOWN!

Reply
2
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

16 guns confiscated from west Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip that led the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] to a home in west Tulsa where they discovered 16 guns. Around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, TPD’s Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at a home in west Tulsa, where they discovered a stash of firearms and arrested Blane Roski.
TULSA, OK
KHBS

Muskogee mayor was neighbors with Tulsa shooting suspect

Muskogee mayor was neighbors with Tulsa shooting suspect. The mayor of Muskogee didn’t know his neighbor but waved at him just a few days before he killed four people in Tulsa. Watch video above for more information!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Glenpool Mom’s life cut short after suffering domestic abuse

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The moment Rich Richers found out that a mutual friend of his, Erica Evans-Jimenez, had suddenly passed away his first thought was, “What did her husband Michael Jimenez do to her?”. Evans-Jimenez’s close circle of friends knew that she had been desperately working on leaving...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police chief shares detailed timeline of Saint Francis mass shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin has shared a detailed timeline of Wednesday’s mass shooting at Saint Francis Health System. During a press conference Thursday morning, Chief Franklin announced the names of the victims and the gunman. Franklin said multiple agencies assisted with the response, including Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and Tribal Police.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Suspect Purchased Weapon Hours Before Mass Shooting At Tulsa Doctor's Office, Police Say

Four victims have been identified from a mass shooting at a Tulsa doctor's office Wednesday afternoon that also claimed the life of the suspect, police said. Tulsa Police said Michael Louis killed four people and then himself on the second floor of the Natalie Medical building at the Saint Francis campus. TPD identified the victims as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn, and William Love.
TULSA, OK
KTTS

Tulsa Gunman Targeted Surgeon He Blamed For Pain

(AP) — Police say a man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin identified the...
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Two women killed in crash near McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - Two Pittsburg County women were killed in a head-on crash near McAlester Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the drivers were headed in opposite directions on OK-31 near near CR Seven Devils Road when for an unknown reason, both cars crossed the center line and hit head-on.
MCALESTER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Po-Hi graduate killed in Tulsa shooting

TULSA — Ponca City High Graduate, Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, class of 1992, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tulsa shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, William Love, a patient, and Amanda Glenn, a...
TULSA, OK
vervetimes.com

Last wish of Tulsa shooting victim to be honored

(NewsNation) — Dr. Komi S. Folly was at Saint Francis Hospital when the Wednesday shooting happened at the Tulsa health care facility. He is also a good friend of Dr. Preston Phillips, who was one of four people killed in the shooting. The gunman later also died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred amid a domestic dispute in a NW Oklahoma City neighborhood. Chopper 4 was over the scene of the shooting, which occurred just before noon near NW 115th and County Line Road. A domestic dispute led to the fatal shooting. Detectives are working to […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy