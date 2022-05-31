ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas traffic stop nets 30 pounds of suspected meth

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCgd4_0fvrWWf600

SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A deputy who pulled over a vehicle in Seward County did more than write a traffic ticket. The sheriff said the deputy found 30 pounds of suspected meth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHwj3_0fvrWWf600
A deputy found 30 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop in Seward County, May 27, 2022. (Courtesy Seward County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Gene Ward said the deputy pulled over a vehicle Friday around noon on U.S. Highway 54 near Liberal. The deputy became suspicious that the two people in the car were involved in something criminal.

Ward said that a search of the vehicle found the meth, which has a street value of about $200,000.

The deputy arrested the two people. The sheriff is not releasing their names until the Seward County Attorney’s Office charges them, possibly Monday afternoon.

The sheriff is also not releasing details about where the drugs were headed as the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

