Science

Engineering the multiscale complexity of vascular networks

By Colleen O'Connor
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe survival of vertebrate organisms depends on highly regulated delivery of oxygen and nutrients through vascular networks that pervade nearly all tissues in the body. Dysregulation of these vascular networks is implicated in many common human diseases such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, diabetes and cancer. Therefore, engineers have sought to...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Microvascular imaging of the unstained human superior colliculus using synchrotron-radiation phase-contrast microtomography

Characterizing the microvasculature of the human brain is critical to advance understanding of brain vascular function. Most methods rely on tissue staining and microscopy in two-dimensions, which pose several challenges to visualize the three-dimensional structure of microvessels. In this study, we used an edge-based segmentation method to extract the 3D vasculature from synchrotron radiation phase-contrast microtomography (PC-Î¼CT) of two unstained, paraffin-embedded midbrain region of the human brain stem. Vascular structures identified in PC-Î¼CT were validated with histology of the same specimen. Using the Deriche-Canny edge detector that was sensitive to the boundary between tissue and vascular space, we could segment the vessels independent of signal variations in PC-Î¼CT images. From the segmented volumetric vasculature, we calculated vessel diameter, vessel length and volume fraction of the vasculature in the superior colliculi. From high resolution images, we found the most frequent vessel diameter to be between 8.6"“10.2Â Âµm. Our findings are consistent with the known anatomy showing two types of vessels with distinctive morphology: peripheral collicular vessels and central collicular vessels. The proposed method opens up new possibilities for vascular research of the central nervous system using synchrotron radiation PC-Î¼CT of unstained human tissue.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum coherence on selectivity and transport of ion channels

Recently, it has been suggested that ion channel selectivity filter may exhibit quantum coherence, which may be appropriate to explain ion selection and conduction processes. Potassium channels play a vital role in many physiological processes. One of their main physiological functions is the efficient and highly selective transfer of K+ ions through the membranes into the cells. To do this, ion channels must be highly selective, allowing only certain ions to pass through the membrane, while preventing the others. The present research is an attempt to investigate the relationship between hopping rate and maintaining coherence in ion channels. Using the Lindblad equation to describe a three-level system, the results in different quantum regimes are examined. We studied the distillable coherence and the second order coherence function of the system. The oscillation of distillable coherence from zero, after the decoherence time, and also the behavior of the coherence function clearly show the point that the system is coherent in ion channels with high throughput rates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Interpreting the B-cell receptor repertoire with single-cell gene expression using Benisse

B-cell receptors (BCRs) are a crucial player in the development and activation of B cells, and their mature forms are secreted as antibodies, which execute functions such as the neutralization of invading pathogens. All current analytical approaches for BCRs solely investigate the BCR sequences and ignore their correlations with the transcriptomics of the B cells, yielding conclusions of unknown functional relevance regarding the roles of BCRs and B cells, and could generate biased interpretation. Many single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) techniques can now capture both the gene expression and BCR of each B cell, which could potentially address this issue. Here, we investigated 43,938 B cells from 13 scRNA-seq datasets with matched scBCR sequencing, and we observed an association between the BCRs and the B cells' transcriptomics. Motivated by this, we developed the Benisse model (BCR embedding graphical network informed by scRNA-seq) to provide refined analyses of BCRs guided by single-cell gene expression. Benisse revealed a gradient of B-cell activation along BCR trajectories. We discovered a stronger coupling between BCRs and B-cell gene expression during COVID-19 infections. We found that BCRs form a directed pattern of continuous and linear evolution to achieve the highest antigen targeting efficiency, compared with the convergent evolution pattern of T-cell receptors. Overall, a simultaneous digestion of the BCR and gene expression of B cells, viewed through the lens of Benisse, will lead to a more insightful interpretation of the functional relevance of the BCR repertoire in different biological contexts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generative aptamer discovery using RaptGen

Nucleic acid aptamers are generated by an in vitro molecular evolution method known as systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX). Various candidates are limited by actual sequencing data from an experiment. Here we developed RaptGen, which is a variational autoencoder for in silico aptamer generation. RaptGen exploits a profile hidden Markov model decoder to represent motif sequences effectively. We showed that RaptGen embedded simulation sequence data into low-dimensional latent space on the basis of motif information. We also performed sequence embedding using two independent SELEX datasets. RaptGen successfully generated aptamers from the latent space even though they were not included in high-throughput sequencing. RaptGen could also generate a truncated aptamer with a short learning model. We demonstrated that RaptGen could be applied to activity-guided aptamer generation according to Bayesian optimization. We concluded that a generative method by RaptGen and latent representation are useful for aptamer discovery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A ferroelectric multilevel non-volatile photonic phase shifter

A novel class of programmable integrated photonic circuits has emerged over the past years, strongly driven by approaches to tackle unsolved computing problems in the optical domain. Photonic neuromorphic and quantum computing are examples of optical systems implemented in complex photonic circuits, which are reconfigured before and during operation. However, a key building block to enable efficient reconfigurable optical network architectures is still missing: a non-volatile optical phase shifter. Here we demonstrate such an element-compatible with silicon photonics-based on the monolithic integration of BaTiO3 thin films with silicon waveguides. By manipulating ferroelectric domains in BaTiO3 with electrical control signals, we achieve analogue and non-volatile optical phase tuning with no absorption changes. We demonstrate an eight-level long-term-stable photonic device with non-destructive optical readout and switching energy as low as 4.6"‰pJ. With our results, an analogue non-volatile photonic element is added to the integrated photonics toolbox, enabling a new generation of power-efficient programmable photonic circuits.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A methodological perspective on learning in the developing brain

The brain undergoes profound development across childhood and adolescence, including continuous changes in brain morphology, connectivity, and functioning that are, in part, dependent on one's experiences. These neurobiological changes are accompanied by significant changes in children's and adolescents' cognitive learning. By drawing from studies in the domains of reading, reinforcement learning, and learning difficulties, we present a brief overview of methodological approaches and research designs that bridge brain- and behavioral research on learning. We argue that ultimately these methods and designs may help to unravel questions such as why learning interventions work, what learning computations change across development, and how learning difficulties are distinct between individuals.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Porosity-based heterojunctions enable leadless optoelectronic modulation of tissues

Homo- and heterojunctions play essential roles in semiconductor-based devices such as field-effect transistors, solar cells, photodetectors and light-emitting diodes. Semiconductor junctions have been recently used to optically trigger biological modulation via photovoltaic or photoelectrochemical mechanisms. The creation of heterojunctions typically involves materials with different doping or composition, which leads to high cost, complex fabrications and potential side effects at biointerfaces. Here we show that a porosity-based heterojunction, a largely overlooked system in materials science, can yield an efficient photoelectrochemical response from the semiconductor surface. Using self-limiting stain etching, we create a nanoporous/non-porous, soft"“hard heterojunction in p-type silicon within seconds under ambient conditions. Upon surface oxidation, the heterojunction yields a strong photoelectrochemical response in saline. Without any interconnects or metal modifications, the heterojunction enables efficient non-genetic optoelectronic stimulation of isolated rat hearts ex vivo and sciatic nerves in vivo with optical power comparable to optogenetics, and with near-infrared capabilities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Making a 6mA demethylase

A fungal ten-eleven translocation (TET) dioxygenase homolog, CcTet, is found to have both 5-methylcytosine (5mC) and N6-methyladenine (6mA) demethylase activity. Structure-based engineering of CcTet yielded a 6mA-specific demethylase, offering a useful tool for the manipulation and functional study of 6mA. Methylation modifications of DNA bases are associated with multiple biological...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tungsten's tandem transformation

Being able to run two reactions concurrently enables synthetic methods to be streamlined, but simultaneously controlling the selectivity of both reactions is an enormous challenge. Now, a directing group is used to reinvent a classic tandem reaction, activating specific sp3 C"“H bonds with pinpoint accuracy. Tandem catalytic reactions combine...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

AI-powered aptamer generation

Aptamers are expected to be next-generation drugs, but identifying candidate aptamers is a challenging task given the large search space. Now, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool called RaptGen is proposed for improving the successful identification of aptamer sequences. Aptamers are molecular biosensors that can 'sense' specific target molecules. These molecular...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

TrackMate 7: integrating state-of-the-art segmentation algorithms into tracking pipelines

TrackMate is an automated tracking software used to analyze bioimages and is distributed as a Fiji plugin. Here, we introduce a new version of TrackMate. TrackMate 7 is built to address the broad spectrum of modern challenges researchers face by integrating state-of-the-art segmentation algorithms into tracking pipelines. We illustrate qualitatively and quantitatively that these new capabilities function effectively across a wide range of bio-imaging experiments.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Neuron-to-vessel signaling is a required feature of aberrant stem cell commitment after soft tissue trauma

The functional interdependence of nerves and blood vessels is a well-established concept during tissue morphogenesis, yet the role of neurovascular coupling in proper and aberrant tissue repair is an emerging field of interest. Here, we sought to define the regulatory relationship of peripheral nerves on vasculature in a severe extremity trauma model in mice, which results in aberrant cell fate and heterotopic ossification (HO). First, a high spatial degree of neurovascular congruency was observed to exist within extremity injury associated heterotopic ossification. Vascular and perivascular cells demonstrate characteristic responses to injury, as assessed by single cell RNA sequencing. This vascular response to injury was blunted in neurectomized mice, including a decrease in endothelial proliferation and type H vessel formation, and a downregulation of key transcriptional networks associated with angiogenesis. Independent mechanisms to chemically or genetically inhibit axonal ingrowth led to similar deficits in HO site angiogenesis, a reduction in type H vessels, and heterotopic bone formation. Finally, a combination of single cell transcriptomic approaches within the dorsal root ganglia identified key neural-derived angiogenic paracrine factors that may mediate neuron-to-vascular signaling in HO. These data provide further understanding of nerve-to-vessel crosstalk in traumatized soft tissues, which may reflect a key determinant of mesenchymal progenitor cell fate after injury.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Spatial thinking as the missing piece in mathematics curricula

It is well established that spatial thinking is central to discovery, learning, and communication in mathematics, as indicated by convincing evidence that those with strong spatial skills also demonstrate advantages for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) performance. Yet, spatial thinking-the ability recall, generate, manipulate, and reason about spatial relations-is often absent from modern mathematics curricula. In this commentary, we outline evidence from our recent meta-analysis, demonstrating a causal role of spatial thinking on mathematics. We subsequently discuss the implications of educational policy decisions made across different countries, regarding the prioritization of spatial reasoning in the classroom. Given the increasing global demand for highly qualified STEM graduates, and evidence that spatial skills promote improvements in STEM outcomes, we argue that it is remiss to continue to ignore spatial skill development as a component of educational policy.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Superstrong, superstiff, and conductive alginate hydrogels

For the practical use of synthetic hydrogels as artificial biological tissues, flexible electronics, and conductive membranes, achieving requirements for specific mechanical properties is one of the most prominent issues. Here, we demonstrate superstrong, superstiff, and conductive alginate hydrogels with densely interconnecting networks implemented via simple reconstructing processes, consisting of anisotropic densification of pre-gel and a subsequent ionic crosslinking with rehydration. The reconstructed hydrogel exhibits broad ranges of exceptional tensile strengths (8"“57"‰MPa) and elastic moduli (94"“1,290"‰MPa) depending on crosslinking ions. This hydrogel can hold sufficient cations (e.g., Li+) within its gel matrix without compromising the mechanical performance and exhibits high ionic conductivity enough to be utilized as a gel electrolyte membrane. Further, this strategy can be applied to prepare mechanically outstanding, ionic-/electrical-conductive hydrogels by incorporating conducting polymer within the hydrogel matrix. Such hydrogels are easily laminated with strong interfacial adhesion by superficial de- and re-crosslinking processes, and the resulting layered hydrogel can act as a stable gel electrolyte membrane for an aqueous supercapacitor.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Lifelong changes of neurotransmitter receptor expression and debilitation of hippocampal synaptic plasticity following early postnatal blindness

In the weeks immediately after onset of sensory loss, extensive reorganization of both the cortex and hippocampus occurs. Two fundamental characteristics comprise widespread changes in the relative expression of GABA and glutamate receptors and debilitation of hippocampal synaptic plasticity. Here, we explored whether recovery from adaptive changes in the expression of plasticity-related neurotransmitter receptors and hippocampal synaptic plasticity occurs in the time-period of up to 12Â months after onset of sensory loss. We compared receptor expression in CBA/J mice that develop hereditary blindness, with CBA/CaOlaHsd mice that have intact vision and no deficits in other sensory modalities throughout adulthood. GluN1-subunit expression was reduced and the GluN2A:GluN2B ratio was persistently altered in cortex and hippocampus. GABA-receptor expression was decreased and metabotropic glutamate receptor expression was altered. Hippocampal synaptic plasticity was persistently compromised in vivo. But although LTP in blind mice was chronically impaired throughout adulthood, a recovery of the early phase of LTP became apparent when the animals reached 12Â months of age. These data show that cortical and hippocampal adaptation to early postnatal blindness progresses into advanced adulthood and is a process that compromises hippocampal function. A partialÂ recovery of hippocampal synaptic plasticity emerges in advanced adulthood, however.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A computational model of stem cells' decision-making mechanism to maintain tissue homeostasis and organization in the presence of stochasticity

The maintenance of multi-cellular developed tissue depends on the proper cell production rate to replace the cells destroyed by the programmed process of cell death. The stem cell is the main source of producing cells in a developed normal tissue. It makes the stem cell the lead role in the scene of a fully formed developed tissue to fulfill its proper functionality. By focusing on the impact of stochasticity, here, we propose a computational model to reveal the internal mechanism of a stem cell, which generates the right proportion of different types of specialized cells, distribute them into their right position, and in the presence of intercellular reactions, maintain the organized structure in a homeostatic state. The result demonstrates that the spatial pattern could be harassed by the population geometries. Besides, it clearly shows that our model with progenitor cells able to recover the stem cell presence could retrieve the initial pattern appropriately in the case of injury. One of the fascinating outcomes of this project is demonstrating the contradictory roles of stochasticity. It breaks the proper boundaries of the initial spatial pattern in the population. While, on the flip side of the coin, it is the exact factor that provides the demanded non-genetic diversity in the tissue. The remarkable characteristic of the introduced model as the stem cells' internal mechanism is that it could control the overall behavior of the population without need for any external factors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Putting proof of work to work

Blockchains offer a lot of opportunities for efficiency and decentralized management in energy systems. Researchers now show the electricity dispatch is a useful problem uniquely suited to serve as proof of work in a new consensus mechanism for decentralized grid management. Writing in Nature Energy, Sijie Chen and colleagues address...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A deep tissue optical sensing

A frequency filtering method can efficiently remove the autofluorescence background and light scattering during in vivo visible and near-infrared experiments. The advantages of optical sensing for in vivo applications are compelling: non-invasiveness, non-ionizing radiation, real-time monitoring1. A persistent concern, however, is the fact that the optical signal weakens as the depth of the sensor embedded within the biological tissue increases, resulting in low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) in deep tissue measurements. Now, writing in Nature Nanotechnology, Koman et al2. present a technique to detect optical signals from deep biological tissues that can facilitate real-time monitoring of previously inaccessible in vivo environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histone demethylase KDM4C is a functional dependency in JAK2-mutated neoplasms

Mutations of the JAK2 gene are frequent aberrations in the aging hematopoietic system and in myeloid neoplasms. While JAK-inhibitors efficiently reduce hyperinflammation induced by the constitutively active mutated JAK2 kinase, the malignant clone and abundance of mutated cells remains rather unaffected. Here, we sought to assess for genetic vulnerabilities of JAK2-mutated clones. We identified lysine-specific demethylase KDM4C as a selective genetic dependency that persists upon JAK-inhibitor treatment. Genetic inactivation of KDM4C in human and murine JAK2-mutated cells resulted in loss of cell competition and reduced proliferation. These findings led to reduced disease penetrance and improved survival in xenograft models of human JAK2-mutated cells. KDM4C deleted cells showed alterations in target histone residue methylation and target gene expression, resulting in induction of cellular senescence. In summary, these data establish KDM4C as a specific dependency and therapeutic target in JAK2-mutated cells that is essential for oncogenic signaling and prevents induction of senescence.
SCIENCE

