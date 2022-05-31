ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Explore downtown Knoxville in new ways with these amenities, from free rides to free shows

By Ryan Wilusz, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGNMp_0fvrWCFo00

If you've been keeping up with Knox News, you know downtown hotels, apartments and condos have been offering unique amenities to make staying in the city a one-of-a-kind experience. But downtown Knoxville has plenty of amenities on its own.

Everything is better when it's free, and the Scruffy City knows how to treat its downtown residents and visitors. There's hardly ever a reason to put quarters in a parking meter with all the free parking around town. The city even has free shuttles to keep you from parking at all.

And that's just scratching the surface. Visual journalist Calvin Mattheis joins me, downtown reporter Ryan Wilusz, on this week's episode of "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast to chat about some of the best amenities the city has to offer.

Whether you are looking for free entertainment or pure natural beauty, we have you covered. Just search for "The Scruffy Stuff" on Apple, Spotify and other streaming platforms. Or, you can listen to this episode and others below!

Mailbag: Yes, other Sunspheres exist. And what's happening in the Yassin's building?

The Scruffy Stuff: Listen and learn!

Subscribe to The Scruffy Stuff
iTunes | Google Play Music | Spotify

While Knox News is the best place to find the latest downtown news, "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast is the place to hear newsroom experts and guests push the conversation further.

Weekly episodes answer your burning questions about downtown Knoxville and cover a variety of topics, from business to lifestyle trends in the city's core — basically, anything and everything under the Sunsphere.

Episodes are released each Monday by downtown reporter and host Ryan Wilusz, along with visual journalist and producer Calvin Mattheis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSsuT_0fvrWCFo00

Growth and development editor Brenna McDermott is a frequent guest, along with other newsroom staff members whose specialties range from the University of Tennessee to local politics.

Have an idea? Want to be featured?

Between each episode, you can reach out to Ryan with feedback and your own questions about downtown Knoxville. The questions could become an episode, and your perspective might just be shared on the show.

Reach out to Ryan at ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com, and be sure to follow him on Instagram @knoxscruff . You can also follow Knox News on Instagram @knoxvillephoto.

Ryan Wilusz: Knoxville's downtown explorer and urban reporter
Instagram | Twitter |
Email | 865-317-5138
Enjoy exclusive content and premium perks while supporting strong local journalism. Visit knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Explore downtown Knoxville in new ways with these amenities, from free rides to free shows

Comments / 0

Related
insideofknoxville.com

Knox Mason to Close Its Doors July 2

Businesses have a lifespan and restaurants often have a shorter one. It’s easy to get used to the ebb and flow, but it is important to realize that every business that closes ends an important chapter in someone’s life. Sometimes in many people’s lives. Is it a failure? Not necessarily, but it is a dream that once lived and has now ended.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pride Month events, resources in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Pride Month kicking off June 1, there are events in East Tennessee that will celebrate the LGBTQI+ community as well as benefit local organizations. On Saturday, June 11, SoKno Pride will take place along Sevier Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. June 12....
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

Stop summer heat in your home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The summer heat is nice, only when it is outside. USA Insulation is here to help you make sure your house stays cool and fresh this summer. Statistics have shown this summer is hotter and muggier than usual, and the more the HVAC system is being used, the higher your bills are becoming.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TVA Lineman Rodeo coming to Sevierville

Linemen from throughout Tennessee are heading to Sevierville for the 2022 Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo. The event is meant to create pride in the trade and foster kinship between participants and attendees.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee Valley Food Festival & Cookoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Come hungry to a new event coming to town. On Saturday, June 11 get ready for the first-ever Tennessee Valley Food and Festival Cookoff in Downtown Madisonville. The event is free and open for all ages. Festival goers will be able to get in on...
MADISONVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Parking#Free Rides#Hotels#Explorer#Knox News#Sunspheres
wvlt.tv

Members from the Tennessee Black Caucus bring state capitol to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several members of the Tennessee Black Caucus are on a state-wide tour taking concerns from East Tennesseans in hopes of turning their issues into legislation. “The more people let their voices be heard, then the more opportunity we have in changing these policies,” TBCSL Chairman Antonio...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Loudon County doctor loses medical license

Maryville man competing for Team Tennessee in the Special Olympics USA Games. Brad Davis has been chosen to compete in Powerlifting for Team Tennessee at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando at ESPN Sports Complex. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The show featured custom designs worn by custom made...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
wvlt.tv

KARM to host Dragon Boat Festival this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18th Annual KARM Dragon Boat Festival is expected to attract thousands this weekend. The event will take place on Saturday, June 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Cove at Concord Park, located at 11808 South Northshore Drive. Attendees will be able to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

One Love, One Light, Knoxville’s Caribbean Jerk Festival

KNOXVILLE, TN — It was a scene reminiscent of the festivals held on the World’s Fair Site 40 years ago. Food vendors lined the lawn of the Worlds Fair Site under the shadow of the Sunsphere. It was the second year of the Knoxville Caribbean Jerk Festival and on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, the park once again was filled with the sights, sounds and smells of delicious foods, fun and laughter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Back to the Future star and other celebrities coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pop culture fans are in for a treat! Fanboy Expo is making its way to Knoxville and will feature many celebrity guests. Fanboy Expo is a pop culture expo that features celebrity guests, comic industry pros, cosplay, vendors, live entertainment, and more. The expo will be at the Knoxville Convention Center from August 5-7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Developer looking to build new ‘town’ in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Farmland continues to be eyed for development in Knox County. Planning commissioners will soon discuss a concept plan to build more than 1,100 dwellings off West Emory Road. The project includes apartments, homes, retail and green space. New life could be brought to the old Bell’s Farm. “Right now, we’re just […]
POWELL, TN
WBIR

Tennessee turns 226 today! Here are some Volunteer State facts to know

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is celebrating 226 years of statehood!. Before the Revolutionary War, the British set aside the land that would become Tennessee for Native Americans, but people in Virginia and North Carolina illegally settled the land before it was a state, causing years of conflict and war with the Native Americans. The settlers also complained the state wasn't protecting them.
TENNESSEE STATE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy