Explore downtown Knoxville in new ways with these amenities, from free rides to free shows

If you've been keeping up with Knox News, you know downtown hotels, apartments and condos have been offering unique amenities to make staying in the city a one-of-a-kind experience. But downtown Knoxville has plenty of amenities on its own.

Everything is better when it's free, and the Scruffy City knows how to treat its downtown residents and visitors. There's hardly ever a reason to put quarters in a parking meter with all the free parking around town. The city even has free shuttles to keep you from parking at all.

And that's just scratching the surface. Visual journalist Calvin Mattheis joins me, downtown reporter Ryan Wilusz, on this week's episode of "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast to chat about some of the best amenities the city has to offer.

Whether you are looking for free entertainment or pure natural beauty, we have you covered. Just search for "The Scruffy Stuff" on Apple, Spotify and other streaming platforms. Or, you can listen to this episode and others below!

The Scruffy Stuff: Listen and learn!

While Knox News is the best place to find the latest downtown news, "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast is the place to hear newsroom experts and guests push the conversation further.

Weekly episodes answer your burning questions about downtown Knoxville and cover a variety of topics, from business to lifestyle trends in the city's core — basically, anything and everything under the Sunsphere.

Episodes are released each Monday by downtown reporter and host Ryan Wilusz, along with visual journalist and producer Calvin Mattheis.

Growth and development editor Brenna McDermott is a frequent guest, along with other newsroom staff members whose specialties range from the University of Tennessee to local politics.

Have an idea? Want to be featured?

Between each episode, you can reach out to Ryan with feedback and your own questions about downtown Knoxville. The questions could become an episode, and your perspective might just be shared on the show.

Reach out to Ryan at ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com, and be sure to follow him on Instagram @knoxscruff . You can also follow Knox News on Instagram @knoxvillephoto.

