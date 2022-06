Due to the extreme heat in our area and its impact on climate conditions in our schools and instructional spaces, all School District of Philadelphia Schools will be dismissing early today on a staggered schedule. Schools that started at 7:30 am will dismiss at noon. 7:45 am schools will dismiss at 12:15. 8:00 am schools at 12:30 pm, 8:15 am schools at 12:45 pm, 8:30am schools will dismiss at 1:00 pm, 8:45 am schools at 1:15 pm, schools that started at 9:00am will dismiss at 1:30 pm and 9:15 am schools will dismiss at 1:45 pm. All schools will remain open until all students who are in need of pickup are safely picked up by a parent or guardian, and Drop Off Centers* will open at 12:00pm for any non-deliverable students for whom we provide transportation. All after school and sports activities will be canceled today as well.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO