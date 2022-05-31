ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County relaxing COVID regulations for voters

By Marian Bouchot
 3 days ago
County officials are relaxing COVID regulations for voters in the June 7th Primary Election.

"As far as the pandemic goes, in our office all and out at our vote centers, all of our staff will be wearing face coverings. But that is not required of voters," said Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca spencer. “Our election officers are trained to keep the voting equipment clean and go through disinfecting practices throughout the day.”

Masks and sanitizing materials will be offered. Also, social distancing will also not be required at the vote centers.

"Depending on the square footage of each vote center, we're still trying to spread things out not only just for the pandemic, but also so people have privacy and voting," said Spencer.

Similar to the statewide elections in November 2020 and September 2021, she expects more voters to vote by mail than in person since that's been the trend.

In the previous two elections, many election workers dropped out last minute due to COVID. But now– Spencer doesn’t expect the same thing to happen.

“We're not as worried about COVID this time, because we do have a good cushion of extra people that we've hired to fill in for any quarantine issues that may come up," said Spencer.

With more than 900 temporary workers, she does not expect any delays in counting the votes and notifying voters of the results.

If you're looking to vote in person, click HERE to find a full list of in-person Vote Center locations in Riverside County.

If you missed the voter registration deadline on May 23, you can still vote in this election. Go to any Voting Location and you can register and vote on the same day all the way up through Election Day.

Riverside County residents should have also already received their Vote-by-mail ballots. The county said ballot mailing was completed by May 13.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned through the postal service or deposited in vote-by-mail drop-off boxes at 87 participating locations throughout Riverside County.

Ballot drop-off locations and hours of operation can be found on the registrar’s website .

The post Riverside County relaxing COVID regulations for voters appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South County Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Appeals court panel upholds injunction blocking Gascón directives

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a rebuke to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a state appeals court panel Thursday upheld a lower court’s injunction blocking his directives, ordering prosecutors not to pursue prior-strike allegations or sentencing enhancements. The ruling is the latest twist in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Gains $500K Consent Judgment Against California Attorney

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has entered into a $500,000 consent judgment against attorney Thomas A. Moore of Fallbrook, Calif. and his closely held corporation, Moore Legal Center of Oceanside, Calif. resolving alleged violations of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
