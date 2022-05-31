Riverside County relaxing COVID regulations for voters

County officials are relaxing COVID regulations for voters in the June 7th Primary Election.

"As far as the pandemic goes, in our office all and out at our vote centers, all of our staff will be wearing face coverings. But that is not required of voters," said Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca spencer. “Our election officers are trained to keep the voting equipment clean and go through disinfecting practices throughout the day.”

Masks and sanitizing materials will be offered. Also, social distancing will also not be required at the vote centers.

"Depending on the square footage of each vote center, we're still trying to spread things out not only just for the pandemic, but also so people have privacy and voting," said Spencer.

Similar to the statewide elections in November 2020 and September 2021, she expects more voters to vote by mail than in person since that's been the trend.

In the previous two elections, many election workers dropped out last minute due to COVID. But now– Spencer doesn’t expect the same thing to happen.

“We're not as worried about COVID this time, because we do have a good cushion of extra people that we've hired to fill in for any quarantine issues that may come up," said Spencer.

With more than 900 temporary workers, she does not expect any delays in counting the votes and notifying voters of the results.

If you're looking to vote in person, click HERE to find a full list of in-person Vote Center locations in Riverside County.

If you missed the voter registration deadline on May 23, you can still vote in this election. Go to any Voting Location and you can register and vote on the same day all the way up through Election Day.

Riverside County residents should have also already received their Vote-by-mail ballots. The county said ballot mailing was completed by May 13.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned through the postal service or deposited in vote-by-mail drop-off boxes at 87 participating locations throughout Riverside County.

Ballot drop-off locations and hours of operation can be found on the registrar’s website .

