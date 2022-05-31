ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play all the games you want with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate for $37

By John Levite
 2 days ago

Game Pass is awesome, but Game Pass can also be expensive . Especially if you want Game Pass Ultimate, which puts all the features in one excellent subscription package. It also doesn't go on sale very much, at least not through official channels like Microsoft.

So any way to save is a good way to save. Right now as part of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals of the day, you can get a 3-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate for just $37.11 when you use the code SSBS3A23 during checkout. That's about $8 in savings, which isn't mind-blowing but is better than nothing. Amazon has also discounted the 3-month subscription but only by about $5. The Newegg deal won't last long and will be gone by tomorrow, so grab it while you can. You can tack this on to a current subscription, too, to increase your time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v04bu_0fvrViGj00

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-months $45 $37.11 at Newegg

Use code SSBS3A23 to get a chunk off the price. Play all the latest games on Xbox including Halo Infinite and Age of Empires IV. You get access to all of Game Pass's best features with Ultimate. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass comes in many forms, but Game Pass Ultimate is the pinnacle of gaming excellence. It combines several services in one including Xbox Live Gold, which lets you play multiplayer games online, Xbox Game Pass, which gives you access to games on your console, and PC Game Pass, which lets you play those games on your Windows computer. The two versions of Game Pass normally go for around $10 a month individually, and Xbox Live Gold costs $5 a month. Ultimate is already a great value compared to that because it's only $15 a month without a deal like today's discount.

Plus you get a lot of extra features like cloud gaming, EA Play, membership discounts, and more.

Game Pass is the Netflix subscription of video games. Pick from a huge library of titles and play all the games you want as long as your subscription holds out. That includes first-party Xbox titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV. There are other games you might be interested in as well like Hades and Back 4 Blood. It's all there and you don't have to pay $70 per title. Plus, the games going in and out constantly rotate so you always have some fresh selections to choose from. It's a great way to try out indie games you might not otherwise play (like Nobody Saves the World).

