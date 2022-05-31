ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Caitlyn Jenner Grabs Lunch With Daughter Kendall After Being Snubbed From Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6G2A_0fvrVGkV00
Mega

Keeping her loved ones close.

Though Caitlyn Jenner , 72, didn't score an invite to former stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian 's nuptials in Italy, she was able to squeeze in some family time on Saturday, May 28, by going out to lunch at Lucky's in Malibu with daughter Kendall Jenner .

The model, 26, wore a white tank, beige cardigan and a pair of jeans for the outing, with her parent dressed similar in a white long-sleeved shirt and jeans. The young star also wore a pair of sunglasses and a face mask.

While an insider told Page Six that the Olympian was "shocked" at being excluded from Kardashian's big day, a TMZ source said there were no hard feelings between the pair, as Kardashian, 43, and her groom, Travis Barker , 46, kept the guest list short.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiWQa_0fvrVGkV00
MEGA

The only other member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew that didn't attend was Rob Kardashian , 35, who was invited but turned down the opportunity to travel overseas.

CAITLYN JENNER GETS REAL TV JOB — FIND OUT WHERE

"He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers. He doesn’t like being in the spotlight . The whole affair would have been too much for him," a source explained of his absence to Us Weekly . "He loves his sister very much and is so happy for her and Travis. He will celebrate with her in L.A."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oehl_0fvrVGkV00
MEGA

It's unclear whether Caitlyn will be included in the California festivities, but she's still close with some of her other former stepdaughters, such as Kim Kardashian , 41, as she revealed on "The Pivot Podcast" that she recently met the latter's boyfriend, Pete Davidson , 28.

CAITLYN JENNER ADMITS SHE COULD'VE HANDLED BITTER FEUD WITH ELLEN DEGENERES 'A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENTLY' ON 'BIG BROTHER VIP'

"I'm really into Pete right now , with Kim. We got a comedian in the family. Yay! We need a comedian in the family. We don't need more rappers, we need comedians in the family," the I Am Cait author quipped. "But Pete is ... they came over the other day, 'cause I told Kim, 'C'mon, I haven't even met him yet,' so she brought him over and we spent a couple hours here at the house together and [he's] very different than what she would normally date ... He treats her so well. Kim is so happy. And Kim deserves to be happy."

Comments / 16

George Davis
2d ago

I wonder how the customers and the employees looked when they went into the ladies restroom. And encountered Caitlyn Jenner😅😂🤣💯

Reply
3
Related
OK! Magazine

North West Blushes After Onlooker Says She Looks 'So Pretty' At Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding — Watch The Sweet Moment!

Though North West has been in the spotlight her whole life, she had the cutest reaction when an onlooker gave her a compliment ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, which took place in Italy on May 22. In the TikTok video, the 8-year-old, who wore a long black cardigan with black pants, is seen getting off a boat with her mom, Kim Kardashian. The onlooker screamed, "Hi, North. You look so pretty." After receiving the compliment, the tot said, "Thank you" and turned away from the crowd. She then couldn't stop smiling as she walked on the dock....
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares sweet pics with Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, are living their best lives in Italy. After touching down in Portofino earlier this week – for Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming wedding to Travis Barker – the reality star and her 4-year-old mini-me wasted no time snapping pics during their idyllic Italian Riviera getaway. “Just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together ✨♥️,” Jenner, 24, captioned a sweet slideshow, in which the tyke tightly clutched her doll, Coconut. The duo also posed on a balcony against a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean, while a third snap depicted Jenner helping Stormi descend upon a picturesque outdoor staircase. In another...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Olympian#Tmz#Us Weekly
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘Wishes’ Blac Chyna Would ‘Let Lawsuit Go’ For Sake Of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian wants to move past the defamation lawsuit with his ex Blac Chyna. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he wants Chyna to “just let this lawsuit go and move on,” mainly so that it doesn’t have too big of an impact on the pair’s daughter Dream, 5. The source said that Rob, 35, doesn’t want their daughter to think that he and Chyna, 34, felt any “animosity” towards each other.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Scott’s Kids Just Gave Him the ‘Biggest’ Birthday Gift a Dad Could Ask For After Kourtney’s Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Bonding! Scott Disick celebrated his birthday in a wholesome way with his kids on May 26, 2022. The Flip It Like Disick star posted a video of his kids, who wanted to wish their dad a very happy 39th birthday. “Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!,” Scott captioned the video. The kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, climbed over and dog-piled their dad while laughing and screaming. The group spent a lot of time together once they arrived back in the US after celebrating their mom Kourtney...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Looks So Elegant in Navy Blue at the Trooping the Colour Parade

Although Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are keeping a low profile at this year's Trooping the Colour parade, the Duchess of Sussex still knows how to make an impactful fashion statement. Photos captured at the event show Meghan playing with Peter Phillips's daughters, 11-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Isla, as well...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party. Now that's a hulk of a necklace. Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Kourtney “Hysterically Cried” After Breaking Her $1M Engagement Ring

Once upon a time, when the Kardashians were still on E!, Kim Kardashian cried after losing her diamond earring in the ocean, and Kourtney Kardashian replied, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” I have a feeling that Kim might be holding that moment over her sister’s head at the moment. During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney broke her engagement ring, and her reaction was just as intense as Kim’s. (To be fair, the ring was from Travis Barker, the love of her life, and worth $1 million. Kim’s earring was “only” $75,000.)
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

58K+
Followers
983
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy