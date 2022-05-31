Caitlyn Jenner Grabs Lunch With Daughter Kendall After Being Snubbed From Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Mega

Keeping her loved ones close.

Though Caitlyn Jenner , 72, didn't score an invite to former stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian 's nuptials in Italy, she was able to squeeze in some family time on Saturday, May 28, by going out to lunch at Lucky's in Malibu with daughter Kendall Jenner .

The model, 26, wore a white tank, beige cardigan and a pair of jeans for the outing, with her parent dressed similar in a white long-sleeved shirt and jeans. The young star also wore a pair of sunglasses and a face mask.

While an insider told Page Six that the Olympian was "shocked" at being excluded from Kardashian's big day, a TMZ source said there were no hard feelings between the pair, as Kardashian, 43, and her groom, Travis Barker , 46, kept the guest list short.

MEGA

The only other member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew that didn't attend was Rob Kardashian , 35, who was invited but turned down the opportunity to travel overseas.

CAITLYN JENNER GETS REAL TV JOB — FIND OUT WHERE

"He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers. He doesn’t like being in the spotlight . The whole affair would have been too much for him," a source explained of his absence to Us Weekly . "He loves his sister very much and is so happy for her and Travis. He will celebrate with her in L.A."

MEGA

It's unclear whether Caitlyn will be included in the California festivities, but she's still close with some of her other former stepdaughters, such as Kim Kardashian , 41, as she revealed on "The Pivot Podcast" that she recently met the latter's boyfriend, Pete Davidson , 28.

CAITLYN JENNER ADMITS SHE COULD'VE HANDLED BITTER FEUD WITH ELLEN DEGENERES 'A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENTLY' ON 'BIG BROTHER VIP'

"I'm really into Pete right now , with Kim. We got a comedian in the family. Yay! We need a comedian in the family. We don't need more rappers, we need comedians in the family," the I Am Cait author quipped. "But Pete is ... they came over the other day, 'cause I told Kim, 'C'mon, I haven't even met him yet,' so she brought him over and we spent a couple hours here at the house together and [he's] very different than what she would normally date ... He treats her so well. Kim is so happy. And Kim deserves to be happy."