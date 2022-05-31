ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

TV5 News Update - Tuesday afternoon, May 31

WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flint Firebirds take the ice for a crucial game six of the Western Conference Finals. A national report found colleges across the country...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Patchy frost possible tonight, rain returns this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for patchy frost and rain chances returning this weekend. The good news is we’re not anticipating a complete washout for the weekend. No big warm ups or cool down are on the horizon going into next week. We do expect...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, June 3

In nearly every category, deaths in crashes have increased significantly, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers arrested a 59-year-old Flint man last night after he repeatedly pointed a laser at Trooper 3. Under state law, pointing a laser device at aircraft is a 5-year felony. Updated: 5 hours ago.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Inside the Pitch: June 2

Detroit Lions surprised 2 mid-Michigan schools with money for new equipment. The Detroit Lions Foundation, in a partnership with Kroger, announced the Caseville and Saginaw United football teams are winners of grants as part of the Touchdown in Your Town program. Flint City Bucks to host Hank Steinbrecher Cup. Updated:...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
WNEM

First Warn 5: Friday afternoon, June 3

In nearly every category, deaths in crashes have increased significantly, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers arrested a 59-year-old Flint man last night after he repeatedly pointed a laser at Trooper 3. Under state law, pointing a laser device at aircraft is a 5-year felony. TV5 News Update: Friday...
SAGINAW, MI
mycitymag.com

WNEM TV5 News Anchor David Custer

For David Custer, presenting the truth is everything – both as a journalist and personally. As the head news anchor at WNEM TV5 since 2016 and an openly gay man, he has hidden nothing from his viewing audience. Every night, Custer, alongside his friend and co-anchor Meg McLeod anchors the 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 10pm broadcasts, providing up-to-date news bulletins and stories ranging from tragic to inspiring. His reporting has earned him seven regional Emmy Awards, several Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards, and the Great Lakes Bay Region’s Ruby Award as one of the brightest professionals under the age of 40. His personality, style and local storytelling has won him the coveted My City Magazine City’s Choice Award for Best News Anchor for the last six years. (As of this writing, Custer was nominated for 5 more Emmy Awards.)“It is the job of the journalist to seek the truth, to hold people accountable and expose corruption,” he states. “It is our responsibility to accurately tell a story as it is and hold nothing back.” This is always true of Custer: even when the story is his own.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint Vs. Windsor in game 7 to go to OHL Finals

A Saginaw native is expected to be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Saginaw's Darvin Ham set to be Lakers next head coach, reports say. Reports say that Saginaw's own Darvin Ham is set to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Grand Blanc at...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Tv5#Tv5 News
WNEM

First Warn 5: Wednesday evening, June 1

The Bay City Public Safety Department needs your help while officers search for a missing teen. Here are the top stories we are following Wednesday evening, June 1. Student at Garber High School received detention for propping door open. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A local mother is upset that...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Windsor beats Flint 4-0 to move on to OHL finals

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Firebirds lost four to nothing to the Windsor Spitfires in game seven of the Ontario Hockey League Western Conference Finals. Windsor will face the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL finals. Flint beat the Owen Sound Attack and the Soo Greyhound before losing to Windsor...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Saginaw News

Firefighters quell fire at house undergoing renovations on Saginaw’s West Side

SAGINAW, MI — Investigators are looking for the cause of an overnight house fire on Saginaw’s West Side. At 3:48 a.m. on Friday, June 3, a passerby called 911 to report seeing smoke emanating from a two-story house at 2119 Benjamin St., said Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief James Fourman. Firefighters arrived to see fire showing from a back corner of a second-story window.
SAGINAW, MI
Morning Sun

Alma to host ‘Back to the Bricks’ promo Friday

Alma has hosted hundreds of classic and unique vehicles as one of the stops on the annual Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour since it began about 15 years ago. Now it has the chance to be part of one of the largest car shows in the Midwest. Alma will be...
ALMA, MI
WNEM

Deadly crashes reach 16-year record high in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - In nearly every category, deaths in crashes have increased significantly, according to the Michigan State Police. “June, July, August are by far our biggest months for traffic crashes and fatal traffic crashes,” Genesee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nicholas Walleman said. With all the bells and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gas prices could impact Michigan transportation services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pain at the pump as Mid-Michigan saw record gas prices Wednesday. The higher costs are hitting drivers hard in the wallet, and it’s also causing problems for businesses and charities who need to be on the road. With rising gas prices, some people said they...
LANSING, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland neighborhood plagued by water main breaks

MIDLAND — Rachel Owens left her house one recent morning to find her street flooded – water was gushing like a geyser from the street corner. Owens called the police and was told that city officials were aware of the issue. City administrators certainly are aware of the...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Gunshots cause $50K in damage to cable loops on utility poles in Tuscola Co.

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after cable loops attached to utility poles were shot at, causing $50,000 in damages. The Thumb Electric Company reported damage to three storage loops of their fiber optic cable on Riley Road near English Road in Wells Township and Kingston Township between Jan. 16 and May 13, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy