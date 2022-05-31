ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Fallen soldiers remembered at Stones River National Cemetery on Memorial Day

 2 days ago

Thousands of American flags were planted at Stones River National Cemetery on Memorial Day to remember the fallen heroes of past wars.

This National cemetery in Murfreesboro is the final resting place for many soldiers, spanning from conflicts in the Civil War to Vietnam. There are 7,000 graves in total that can be seen across the field.

Some attendees came in groups, such as Girls and Boys Scout Troops of America. Other attendees came alone.

However, everyone came for the same reason — to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and mourn in the name of Memorial Day.

National Park Ranger John McKay said that one of the earliest Memorial Day ceremonies was thought to be held by freed African Americans in Charleston, North Carolina in 1865.

"After the war, they came out and decided to put flowers on graves," he said. "It's ... evolved into Memorial Day as time has gone on."

Fast forward nearly 160 years, now people place flags instead of flowers on a national gravesites, a tradition that evol when the Civil War ended.

According to Stones River National Cemetery, Chaplain Earnshaw, the first Superintendent of Stones River National Cemetery, wrote about the cemetery.

He said, "[These were] men who had given their lives for the country, ... and now sleep beneath the green sod of our beautiful cemetery, on the immortal field of Stone's River."

