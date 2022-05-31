ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Corvallis Regional bracket, schedule, game times and TV info

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Vanderbilt baseball will play in the Corvallis Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament with Oregon State, San Diego and New Mexico State.

The Commodores will begin their tournament run as the No. 2 seed against San Diego, and the winner will face the Oregon State-New Mexico State winner in the double-elimination format.

Here's the full regional schedule as action begins Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Corvallis Regional schedule

All games at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis, Oregon

Double-elimination format

Friday, June 3

Game 1: San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2

Game 2: No. 1 seed Oregon State vs. No. 4 seed New Mexico State, 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m. (TV TBD)

Game 4: San Diego vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m. (TV TBD)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m. (TV TBD)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m. (TV TBD)

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, 3 p.m. (TV TBD)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Corvallis Regional bracket, schedule, game times and TV info

