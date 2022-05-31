ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

Mayor's breakfast: Salvo praises Newcomerstown efforts

By Ray Booth
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

NEWCOMERSTOWN — It seems appropriate that “Faith” is the first name of the person handling the “Hope Line” for Empower Tusc, a county-wide program “Empowering the Tuscarawas County Community to prevent youth substance use and promote mental health wellness by implementing effective prevention, education and awareness strategies.”

Jodi Salvo of Empower Tusc, and Director of Substance Use Prevention Services for OhioGuidestone, was speaker for the Newcomerstown Mayor’s Breakfast on May 28 and, true to her name, fired salvo after salvo of information to an almost full house in a meeting room at April’s Country Kitch’n.

Empower Tusc has a multi-facet approach to its mission, including committees for alcohol prevention, marijuana prevention, tobacco prevention, prescription abuse prevention, suicide prevention and faith-based recovery. Jeff Neidig of Newcomerstown’s MediWise Pharmacy leads the committee on prescription abuse prevention.

Salvo was very complimentary of the Newcomerstown community’s support and implementation of programs to address addictions, particularly through village leadership and the schools.

“I’ve never seen such commitment to every single student,” Salvo said. “If we can provide an understanding of the problem, Newcomerstown wants to provide a solution.”

However, Newcomerstown’s location just off I-77 and beside U.S. 36 is not a plus in dealing with addiction. Salvo said Newcomerstown is in a “bad position” because of its location and high number of rentals leading to a more transient population.

She noted that the pandemic and resulting isolation has not been good for drug addiction in Tuscarawas County. Also, reduced interaction with friends, neighbors and acquaintances has resulted in less accountability because of fewer social contacts and more mental health issues that can lead to addiction.

“2020 did not help,” she said. “In 2020, we had the most overdose cases ever. Then, in 2021, we exceeded that number. And now, in 2022, we are on track to exceed even that number.

“There are many countywide efforts to address addiction to include the Hopeline and Quick Response Team. Those efforts are more under the umbrella of the work being done by Tuscarawas Addiction Task Force. The other prevention efforts to include suicide prevention is under Empower Tusc. The Quick Response Team includes law enforcement, counselors, a peer person and an EMT who go door-to-door with identified persons at risk and offer help. Also, we have established a ‘Hope Line’ manned by a single person (Faith Nordine) so that someone seeking help doesn’t have to go through multiple agencies or telephone numbers.”

Salvo said Empower Tusc efforts to reach out to the recovery community is “getting some legs,” including “Celebrate Recovery” initiatives at local churches. She said one of the biggest obstacles is the stigma associated with recovery, saying “There is no shame in addiction.”

Suicide prevention is another facet of Empower Tusc and Salvo recognized Kristie Wilkin of Newcomerstown who led efforts to bring awareness to the problem in Tuscarawas County and beyond, with an annual “Memory Walk” in the county.

Salvo said she would talk to any group that wants to hear about their programs and said the Newcomerstown schools have asked for information that extends even down to the second grade.

“These programs are more about the decision making process,” Salvo said. “They are very age-appropriate. Newcomerstown schools do a very good job of vetting the programs to make sure they are appropriate for students.”

A significant part of the discussion with those attending was about the debate over medicinal and recreational marijuana and also vaping.

Salvo asked those attending to research Senate Bill 261 and contact legislators to express their views about legalizing recreational marijuana and marijuana dispensary facilities. She discussed recent news about plans to open a marijuana dispensary in a Goshen Township area at New Philadelphia and discussion about moving regulatory functions from the state Board of Pharmacy to the state’s Board of Commerce.

While she said Tuscarawas County is “one of the strongest” in opposition to looser marijuana laws, she noted the Food and Drug Administration has been “silent” on regulating dispensaries or vaping.

“We need people to vote,” Salvo said.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
