AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X Now Down to $525: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, but the deals don't end there. We've found some more great deals for you that should save you a few bucks.

AMD's flagship consumer processor the Ryzen 9 5950X is down to $525 at the moment — that's the cheapest I've seen it in a little while as it's been fluctuating between $600-$550 recently. Check out our review of the 5950X for more details.

Here's a good price on an RTX 3080 powered Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 for $1,899 . This config includes a powerful Ryzen 9 5900HS, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The GeeekPi Raspberry Pi Cluster Case is on sale for $49 at Amazon. This is the cheapest I've seen this Pi case since it's been on our Best Raspberry Pi deals list. It has dual fans for cooling down your stack of components and is a great option for building a little cluster of your own.

More deals are below.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU: was $799, now $525 at Amazon
AMD's flagship CPU comes with 16 cores and 32 threads, with core clock speeds up to 4.9GHz. This AM4 socket chip also has 64MB of L3 cache and a low-power TDP of 105W. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,199, now $1,899 at Best Buy
The ROG Zephyrus G15 comes equipped with a Ryzen 9 5900HS, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi Cluster Case: was $62, now $49 at Amazon
This open-air case looks like a jet engine, but those dual 5v fans are there to keep up to eight Raspberry Pis cool with a little RGB flair. Standing 280mm tall, this case has plenty of space for Pis, SSDs and other single board computers. If you are looking to make your own cluster then this is the case for you. View Deal

WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 1TB SSD: was $155, now $135 at Newegg
Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products. View Deal

KYY 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Laptop Monitor: was $199, now $149 with coupon at Amazon
This 15.6-inch portable HDMI monitor is ideal for your Raspberry Pi and as an extra screen in your work-from-home setup. Offering a full 1080P resolution, mini HDMI and USB C connections this screen folds away for easy storage and will also work with your console.
View Deal

TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4090 could be the first Lovelace GPU to launch - will the gamble pay off?

Nvidia’s initial next-gen GPU might be the RTX 4090, followed by the RTX 4080 and 4070, if the latest rumor is right. Actually, this isn’t a fresh rumor as such, but a purported ‘confirmation’ from Kopite7kimi, a prolific hardware leaker on Twitter, meaning it’s confirming info from their sources (of course, we have no official confirmation of anything yet, not even that Nvidia’s next-gen Lovelace graphics cards will be the RTX 4000 family).
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s GTX 1630 may be up to 72% slower than the GTX 1650

Nvidia’s upcoming budget graphics card, the GTX 1630, was initially reported to be launching on May 31. Now, it seems that the release date has been pushed up to June 15. Alongside the rumored release date, new information about the graphics card emerged, and unfortunately, it’s not all too exciting. According to these reports, the GTX 1630 might be up to 72% slower than the GTX 1650 GDDR6 in synthetic 3DMark tests.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming X Trio 12G Review

MSI's take on AMD's new Radeon RX 6750 XT offers exceptional cooling and strong performance, but only if you can find it at the right price. PCMag editors select and review products independently. If you buy through affiliate links, we may earn commissions, which help support our testing. Pros. Solid...
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar

Alienware M15 R7 review: "A certified powerhouse"

The Alienware M15 R7 has taken root on the shelves, set to replace the M5 / M6 model within Dell's remit of mid-range gaming laptops. It's got some heavy boots to fill - the previous generation was widely regarded as one of the best gaming laptop options on the market, thanks to their affordable design considerations and focus on performance over fancier features.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Phison demos a PCIe 5.0 SSD and it's shockingly fast

As the launch of next generation platforms with PCIe 5.0 SSD support draws closer, Phison has showcased a PCIe 5.0 SSD in action. As expected, it's fast. The engineering sample drive is based on Phison’s new PS5026-E26 controller. The drive obliterates the sequential performance of PCIe 4.0 drives, with read and write speeds of 12,457MB/s and 10,047MB/s respectively.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best MicroSD Card Deals: $170 Off 512GB SanDisk Extreme, $114 Off 1TB Lexar

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. It's a little hard to believe that, not too long ago, even the biggest and priciest memory cards had a storage capacity of just a few gigabytes. These days, you can fit an entire terabyte of storage into a chip that's smaller than the tip of your finger, and smaller capacity cards are available for a dime a dozen.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Future M.2 SSDs will be powerful, but with one key flaw

Future PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs may be much larger than the previous models, and while that can be a good thing in terms of performance and cooling, it could also have one key flaw — compatibility. These new, larger M.2 SSDs may be unable to fit on today’s motherboards....
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Alienware gaming PC is $500 off today, but stock is low

One of the best gaming PC deals around at the moment is courtesy of a very familiar name for gamers — Alienware. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop direct from Dell for $1,300. Ordinarily priced at $1,800, you save a pretty sweet $500 off the usual price. It’s a great way to get more from your money but you’ll need to be quick. As is often the case with Alienware and Dell deals, stock is strictly limited at this price. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, and you really don’t want to miss out on that nice $500 discount. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

