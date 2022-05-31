ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bishop of Columbus, Father Earl Fernandes, installed

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The bishop-elect of Columbus, Father Earl K. Fernandes, will be ordained and installed today as the diocese’s 13th bishop at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Westerville.

Fernandes is the first person of color to be bishop in central Ohio and the first Indian American bishop in the United States.

His parents and two older brothers immigrated from India and settled in Toledo where he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Toledo.

He will succeed Reverend Robert Brennan who was installed as the bishop of Brooklyn last November.

Both Fernandes’ and Brennan’s families will be in attendance at the ceremony.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall spoke to Fernandes where he explains how he looks forward to lead the catholic diocese of Columbus. You can watch the interview in the video player below.

