ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Opens In Placerville, California

By Mountain Mikes Pizza
franchising.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 31, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce that its Placerville location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned and operated by El Dorado County residents and husband-and-wife duo RJ and Sandeep Kaur, who also own a Mountain Mike’s...

www.franchising.com

Comments / 3

Related
KCRA.com

Here are free or low cost things to do in Northern California this summer

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the unofficial start to summer, here's a round-up of some free or cheap things to do in Northern California. This list includes several recommendations from KCRA staffers, mostly focused on the greater Sacramento area, and is not meant to be a comprehensive guide. If you haven't checked out our Explore Outdoors series, or Word of Mouth show, please do so.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

There’s a ‘Hyperlocal’ Restaurant Coming to El Dorado Hills From an Ad Hoc and Bouchon Alum

Years ago, if you had asked Nick Dedier if he would be cooking food that’s gluten free, made without refined sugar or flour, and mostly vegan, he wouldn’t have believed it. He did, after all, run Bouchon and helm fried chicken concept at Ad Hoc, on top of owning Milestone restaurant in El Dorado Hills and two fried chicken spots. Yet, Dedier and partner Alexa Hazelton are betting on their new restaurant Almighty Food Co. as a beacon of healthy eating that doesn’t restrict itself in terms of flavor, using sustainably sourced meats and vegetables — and they’re closing down the El Dorado Hills location of their popular fried chicken restaurant, Mom & Pop Chicken Shop, to do it.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
City
Cameron Park, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
County
El Dorado County, CA
Placerville, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Placerville, CA
Lifestyle
El Dorado County, CA
Restaurants
El Dorado County, CA
Lifestyle
El Dorado County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Placerville, CA
Placerville, CA
Restaurants
ABC10

Roaming bear spotted in Fairfield neighborhood

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police are calling on Fairfield residents to be "bear aware" after a bear was spotted roaming in the city. The Fairfield Police Department said the bear was loitering around Hilborn Road and Martin Road. It's the latest bear sighting for the area. On May 14, police said a bear had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.
FAIRFIELD, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Plato's Closet opens in Roseville

Know and Go: What: Plato’s Closet new to Roseville area Where: 9050 Fairway Drive, Suite 145 When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Plato’s Closet, a nationwide franchise known for affordable, gently- used clothing, shoes, accessories and more for teens and 20-somethings, recently opened in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Pizza Delivery#Pizzas#Food Drink
rosevilletoday.com

Concerts at Commons Beach Summer 2022

Tahoe City, Calif. – Sitting on the banks of the majestic Lake Tahoe lies another great concert venue in Placer County. Commons Beach serves up the tunes and spectacular scenery for their summer concert series. Concerts at Commons Beach, Tahoe City’s crowd-pleasing free summer concert series are now scheduled!
TAHOE CITY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

$445,000 for North Auburn Marriott Meadows Park

California Legislature funding statewide recreation opportunities. Auburn, Calif.- North Auburn will welcome a new park thanks to a large grant from the state of California and actions by the Placer County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. The planned Marriott Meadows Park will be located west of Regional Park on...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Zoo welcomes several new animals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced the addition of new animals on its social media accounts — a sloth and Galapagos Tortoises.  One of the the posts includes a video of a sloth already at home in the zoo, hanging by its feet, eating a leaf.  “Welcome to the neighborhood to our three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Lake Up To 88% Of Capacity On Memorial Day

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Despite the drought, Folsom Lake is nearly full on Memorial Day. The lake level is nearly 456 feet – which puts it at 88 percent of capacity. This time last year, it was at just 46 percent capacity. “It just looks beautiful, especially with skies like this and the temperature is down a little bit,” said Eureka resident Tom Gierek, who was out at the lake on Sunday. At the end of summer last year, Folsom Lake’s levels were so low that the wreckage from a 1965 plane crash emerged. “People had to walk a couple hundred yards before they found water to splash around in,” Gierek said. Holiday revelers are now making sure to enjoy the resurgence of the lake. Not all reservoirs across California are boasting similar levels, however. Shasta and Oroville are at 40 and 54 percent capacity, respectively, as of Memorial Day.  
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We Are Sacramento’: Car Clubs Applaud City’s Cruising Ban Repeal, Discuss What’s Next

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s streets are open to cruising again after the city council repealed the 39-year-old ordinance Tuesday night signaling a new era for lowriders and car enthusiasts. SacraLocos Car Club Vice President Running Bear Salazar feels good about the future. “To see the city make the effort to open things up to let us do what we do,” he says. “It’s amazing and I’m looking forward to not feeling like I’m doing something illegal when I’m just driving up and down the street.” But cruising still carries an inherent risk. The cars are not, by definition, street legal. “There’s always this worry...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Crews battle large fire at Sacramento pallet yard all night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews have made progress battling a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening in the Tahoe Park area. The Sacramento Fire Department said a structure fire at a pallet yard started around 9:25 p.m. on Cucamonga and Ramona avenues, west of Power Inn Road. The flames could be seen from miles away on our tower camera.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Contain Fire Burning In El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Firefighters say forward progress on a vegetation fire in El Dorado Hills has been stopped. The fire grew to at least 21 acres near 4203 Town Center Boulevard, according to the El Dorado Hills Fire Department. At one point, firefighters were sheltering in place inside businesses in the area, the fire department says. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
ABC10

Sacramento actress uses one-woman show to highlight struggles of adulthood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento native is performing her one-woman show at The Sofia, Home of The B Street Theatre. Written and performed by actress Danielle Moné Truitt, "3: Black Girl Blues" is about three close friends, Keisha, Jill and Stephanie, who grew up together and are confronting and figuring out their difficulties through life. The show highlights mental illness, abuse, and unsuccessful relationships by how these three women overcome these difficulties face-on.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search resumes Monday in Colusa for missing Sacramento River swimmer

COLUSA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a person who was last seen in the Sacramento River near Levee Park in Colusa Sunday night. Deputies say a person who was not wearing a life jacket was having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the river. The Colusa County...
COLUSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy