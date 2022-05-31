ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

CHP identifies man who died in crash off Highway 101 on Cuesta Grade

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
 3 days ago

The California Highway Patrol identified a man who died after went off the side of Highway 101 and crashed near the base of the Cuesta Grade near San Luis Obispo.

Eric Leon, a 31-year-old from Coalinga, was driving southbound on Highway 101 in the farthest right-hand lane south of TV Tower Road at an unknown speed when the crash occurred on May 26, the CHP said in an earlier release.

Reports of the crash came around 6 a.m., but the CHP release said the exact time of the crash was “undetermined” and only described it as “early morning.”

Leon made “an unsafe turning movement” and collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder, the release said. His car continued down the hill and began to roll before coming to a stop on its roof.

First responders found Leon dead at the scene.

The CHP asks anyone with information about the crash to call 805-594-8700 .

