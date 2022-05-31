ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Kitchen, Haggerty's Music moving

By Alexandra Hardle, Aberdeen News
 2 days ago

International Kitchen will soon be moving to a new location.

Patrick Wong, owner of International Kitchen, said the restaurant will be moving to the old location of Asian Garden on Sixth Avenue Southeast.

Wong said International Kitchen has been at its current site since it opened six years ago. It is at 1124 S. Washington St. by Northern State University. The restaurant will be open until June 10 or 11 before Wong visits Hong Kong. After that, the restaurant will close until the beginning of August, when it opens at 1721 Sixth Ave. N.E. An exact date has not yet been set.

Haggerty's Music moving to Main Street

Haggerty's Music has moved to 223 S. Main St, the store announced in a news release.

That's the former location of Dakota Territory Brewing Co. and Play It Again Sports. The grand opening till be today through Saturday. The store has been at 22 Second Ave. S.E.

Marcus LaVake, owner of Haggerty's, said in the release that space is the main reason for the move. There's a surplus of inventory in the Aberdeen and Rapid City shops.

The grand opening is exactly two years after the original store Aberdeen opened. The event will feature sales, demonstrations and giveaways.

The Haggerty's store in Rapid City opened 1963. It offers a wide array of instruments and recording equipment as well as audio/visual installation.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: International Kitchen, Haggerty's Music moving



American News

American News

