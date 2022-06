BUDE – Services for Mr. Donald DeWayne Holland of Meadville are 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Bude Church of God Church with burial at Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Riverwood Family Funeral Service and will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the church.

MEADVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO