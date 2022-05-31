ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock ISD to provide free meals during summer break

By Brian Rash
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 2 days ago
Round Rock ISD is offering free meals for children during summer break through a federal meals program. The district is taking advantage of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Meals Program, the Seamless Summer Option, according to a news...

do512.com

The BEST Places to Eat Tex-Mex in Austin

When it comes to eating here in Austin, Texas... You’ll quickly find that if you’re not chomping on quality BBQ, you’re probably indulging with a classic Tex-Mex dish. Austin’s taco-based culinary culture is booming with a plethora of Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, and we’re here to help you find the must-try options out there.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

La Quinta Inn & Suites and Hawthorn Suites in Pflugerville now open

La Quinta Inn & Suites and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndam, located at 1408 Town Center Drive, Bldg. 1, Pflugerville, is now open, according to a June 2 release from parent company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The hotel was scheduled to open by May 16, but Wi-Fi installation issues delayed the opening date, according to a hotel representative. The dual-branded hotel is the first of its kind under the Wyndham umbrella, and the pairing welcomes guests seeking both extended-stay and leisure and business accommodations, according to the release. The pet-friendly hotel features an outdoor pool, a fitness center and free Wi-Fi. 800-753-3757. www.wyndamhotels.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

East Pecan Cigars now open in Pflugerville

East Pecan Cigars opened April 10 at 105 E. Pecan St., Pflugerville. Delton Southern, who co-owns the store with his business partner Andre Artiss, said the shop is an old-fashioned cigar lounge where people can relax, watch a game, enjoy music and have a good conversation while enjoying a top-quality cigar. East Pecan Cigars sells a variety of brands, including Maduro, Arturo Fuente, Oliva and Baccarat. 512-665-3923.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
do512.com

The Best Dang Barbecue in Austin

Austin's BBQ is a mighty thing indeed. It is both imitated and revered worldwide. People come from near and far to experience it, and for good reason. It's not just Franklin BBQ that inspires rabid, line-waiting devotion. Austin possesses scores of truly exemplary BBQ joints. We know this list barely scratches the surface, but these are some of our favorites among countless BBQ joints in town.
AUSTIN, TX
bosquecountytoday.com

Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
UVALDE, TX
Community Impact Austin

4 businesses now open in Northwest Austin

Dr. Martens, an English footwear brand, opened its shop at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 110, in early May. The retailer is known for its iconic leather boots that were made popular in the 1960s. www.drmartens.com. Holocron Toy Store, which claims to be one of the largest "Star Wars"-only toy...
spectrumlocalnews.com

41 Del Valle ISD students accept full-time jobs with Tesla

AUSTIN, Texas — Graduation is around the corner for schools across Texas, and some lucky students in Del Valle ISD have something to look forward to. Some have signed contracts to work for Tesla after graduating. “I found that as an opportunity to move up almost as a person,...
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

