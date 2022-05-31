Round Rock ISD to provide free meals during summer break

La Quinta Inn & Suites and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndam, located at 1408 Town Center Drive, Bldg. 1, Pflugerville, is now open, according to a June 2 release from parent company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The hotel was scheduled to open by May 16, but Wi-Fi installation issues delayed the opening date, according to a hotel representative. The dual-branded hotel is the first of its kind under the Wyndham umbrella, and the pairing welcomes guests seeking both extended-stay and leisure and business accommodations, according to the release. The pet-friendly hotel features an outdoor pool, a fitness center and free Wi-Fi. 800-753-3757. www.wyndamhotels.com.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO