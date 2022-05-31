ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Man with outstanding warrants arrested for driving stolen Richmond vehicle in Stafford

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vUFh_0fvrT3Qj00

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man wanted out of Prince William County after he was discovered recklessly driving a stolen Kia Soul from Richmond in Stafford County late last week.

An officer responded to a report of a reckless driver on Garrisonville Road in Stafford County on Friday, May 27, at 10:24 a.m. When police received the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle, they found that the vehicle, a Kia Soul, had been sporting a set of stolen license plates from Prince William.

Two men hospitalized in Richmond weekend shooting

The suspect was soon located in Vista Woods, where he stopped and stepped out of the Kia on his own. Police identified him as 33-year-old Matthew Garcia of Stafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2s9b_0fvrT3Qj00
Matthew Garcia. (Credit: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon his arrest, it was discovered that Garcia was wanted out of Prince William for violating a condition of release. He also had a revoked driver’s license.

Officers found that Garcia had gained access to the Kia from a relative in another jurisdiction. That relative is now the suspect in the theft of the Kia.

Stafford police served Garcia an outstanding warrant and charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving with a revoked license, further adding to his charges from Prince William.

Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Stafford County

Garcia is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Anyone who may have more information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Washington

Driver Arrested Days After Virginia Man Killed in Hit-and-Run

A suspect has surrendered to authorities in a hit-and-run case that killed a Northern Virginia man and led the victim's family to plead for the driver to come forward. The victim, Keith Ballard, was walking along Harrison Road near Meadow Park Drive in Spotsylvania when he was struck by a car a little after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The driver didn’t stop to help, didn’t call 911 and just took off, authorities said. A man riding his bike on the sidewalk discovered Ballard’s body.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 80-year-old Richmond woman is dead after a crash involving five vehicles on River Road on Friday. The crash, which happened around 3:45 p.m., closed the area between North Ridge Road and College Road for several hours. It reopened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Henrico Police Department.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford County, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Stafford County, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Stafford, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy