Richard Stover to lead Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources

By News Team
 3 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday his appointment of Richard Stover as the new administrator of the Governor's Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR).

The office is responsible for coordinating energy and mineral resource planning and policy development for the State of Idaho. Stover replaces John Chatburn who left the post to join the Idaho Public Utilities Commission earlier this year.

"I am grateful Rich Stover will be back to serve the people of Idaho in this new capacity. It is more important than ever that we develop our state's resources responsibly and efficiently to meet the needs of today and in the future. Rich is an intelligent and highly capable leader who will ensure Idaho remains at the forefront of these important issues moving forward," Governor Little said.

Stover has been serving as Senior Counsel for Government Relations at Boise State University this year and was with Boise law firm Eberle, Berlin, Kading, Turnbow & McKlveen, Chtd., since 2005 where he served as shareholder and vice president and covered, in part, environmental and regulatory matters for private business as an attorney. He handled natural resources issues for Governors Phil Batt and Dirk Kempthorne, and has worked as assistant city attorney for the City of Boise and as a judicial extern for U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge. He is a board member for Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services, Inc., in Boise. Stover earned his bachelor's degree in politics and international relations from the College of Idaho and his law degree from the University of Idaho.

"I appreciate Governor Little’s confidence in me, and I look forward to working with a variety of stakeholders and my team as we lead the state's energy and mining priorities," Stover said.

