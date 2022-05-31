COTA launches $62 Summer Student Pass program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — COTA is starting a new discount program aimed at providing students transportation during the summer.

For $62, any student enrolled in any school, college or university will have unlimited transit access from June 1 through Sept. 15, according to a release from COTA.

“The new Student Summer Pass Program extends this benefit to students of all ages and helps close the transit gap that often happens during summer when school isn’t in session. The program provides students unlimited access to fixed-route buses, COTA//Plus and COTA Mainstream (to those who qualify for ADA service),” the release reads.

Students who would like to enroll in the program can bring a student ID or proof of enrollment from the spring semester to COTA’s Experience Center, located at 33 N. High St., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Summer Student Pass program, visit Cota.com/ssp .

