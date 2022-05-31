ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

COTA launches $62 Summer Student Pass program

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhUMN_0fvrSPcr00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — COTA is starting a new discount program aimed at providing students transportation during the summer.

For $62, any student enrolled in any school, college or university will have unlimited transit access from June 1 through Sept. 15, according to a release from COTA.

‘No-ride’ zones established in 3 Columbus parks for electric scooters

“The new Student Summer Pass Program extends this benefit to students of all ages and helps close the transit gap that often happens during summer when school isn’t in session. The program provides students unlimited access to fixed-route buses, COTA//Plus and COTA Mainstream (to those who qualify for ADA service),” the release reads.

Students who would like to enroll in the program can bring a student ID or proof of enrollment from the spring semester to COTA’s Experience Center, located at 33 N. High St., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Summer Student Pass program, visit Cota.com/ssp .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus pools to open Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced Friday the opening date for three city pools. Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle pools will open June 6. The pools will be open June 6-10 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m., the department announced in a release. A schedule for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio superintendent resigns less than 1 month on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Traffic
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

First weekend without parking meters

Parking meters are out, and zone parking is in here in the city of Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3zgUNfC. Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer …. One dead after car crashes into northwest Columbus …. ForeFest returns to Bridge Park in Dublin. Memorial Tournament 2nd round standings. Cracking down on ‘Swatting’. Vigil...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest paying jobs in Columbus that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Columbus, OH using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Education#Wcmh#Cota Mainstream#Ada#Nexstar Media Inc
iheart.com

This Is The Cheapest Nonstop Flight Out Of Ohio

Summertime means vacation time, and what better way to travel than on a cheap, direct flight to anywhere you want to go! Traveling does not always have to cost a pretty penny. There are numerous flights out of the most popular airports in the country that offer cheap fare. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NBC4 Columbus

Marshal and young fan form special bond at Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — All eyes were fixated on the golfers at the Memorial Tournament with round one starting Thursday. But there are some people who share the course with players that most fans don’t notice — the volunteers. Von Downing has been volunteering at the Memorial Tournament for 28 years and ever since 1995, […]
DUBLIN, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, June 3-5, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Check out these blog posts to plan your Summer Fun in Columbus!. Free Fountains and Splash Pads in Columbus, Ohio. Farmers Markets in Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

First Black Ohio State graduate dedicated his life to education

This year marks the 130th anniversary of the first Black student to graduate from Ohio State University. His name was Sherman Hamlin Guss and he graduated in 1892. Binaebi Calkins wrote to WOSU’s Curious Cbus to ask: What do we know about the first African American graduate of The Ohio State University?
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WSYX ABC6

Community leaders looking to hold Columbus police accountable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders continue to focus on improving policing here in Columbus. They are pushing for positive changes and they indicate they plan to hold department heads accountable every step of the way. Bridging the gap between Columbus police and the community continues to be a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin businesses gear up for Memorial Tournament crowds

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The Memorial Tournament is back in full swing and Dublin businesses are gearing up for the big crowds. Some local restaurants say this is the best weekend of the year for business. “It is the busiest weekend of the year no doubt,” Tony Mollica, the Manager of The Bogey Inn said. […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy