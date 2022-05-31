House for sale in Arizona comes with a 9-hole putting green — inside. Check it out
A four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on the real estate market for $1.022 million in Phoenix, Arizona, comes with a fun indoor surprise — if you’re a golf enthusiast.
The residence comes with its very own 9-hole putting green set up in the 4,044-square foot house. And to top it off, the place overlooks the 10th hole on the fairway of the Arizona Grand Resort.
Of course, there are other highlights, according to the listing on Zillow.com, including:
Private upstairs balcony
Vaulted ceilings
Spiral staircase
Two-sided fireplace in primary bedroom
Resurfaced swimming pool
Kitchen with updated appliances
The home snagged the eye of Zillow Gone Wild , a popular Facebook real estate page, with commenters split on whether an indoor putting green is a good idea — especially for golfers with a strong backhand release.
“Why put windows on your indoor course? Seems like an expensive idea,” one person pointed out.
“So they live on a golf course with a golf course inside?” another asked. “Got it.”
“This is the only acceptable golf course,” someone said. “You don’t need to waste water on the greens, and you won’t get a sunburn.”
“It’s a home in AZ and I’ve counted three fireplaces,” one person commented. “That seems appropriate for someone that wants to feel the fire year-round.”
“Interior putting green, modern family room — and the most 1995 kitchen ever,” someone joked. “It’s like a photo documentary: ‘when the dating started, why the marriage ended, and the aftermath furnishings…’”
“Well lookie there!! You can golf in the comfort of your own home and with AC,” one person said.
“The bathroom with the fireplace is what gets me, really,” another pointed out. “Like anyone in Phoenix would ever need that level of warmth. They live ON the sun.”
“That looks like a giant airport pet relief area,” someone joked.
“This feels like a man who won the house in the divorce and then did what he wanted once she moved out,” one person said.
“Tell me you got the house in the divorce without telling me you got the house in the divorce,” another commented.
“Welcome folks to the over 40 and divorced side of Zillow,” someone said.
