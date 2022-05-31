Photo Gallery: Crowds form for USS Kitty Hawk’s arrival

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 20 an unidentified animal sighting was reported to the McAllen Police Department. An image of the sighting was taken and provided to the department. The sighting was reported in the area of North 23rd Street and Rice Avenue. According to authorities, McAllen Animal Control Specialists have searched the area […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The USS Kitty Hawk made her arrival at the Port of Brownsville today after a 16,000-mile journey from Washington. The ship was acquired by International Shipbreaking Limited, LLC, for one penny after a bidding process. The company coordinated an arrival ceremony to honor the ship and those who served […]
Are you looking for McAllen events to do with your kids during the summer? Spend time with your kids at Quinta Mazatlán, where they can enjoy and learn more about the environment. We have listed many McAllen Tx events your kids will enjoy at Quinta. Weekly Events. Quinta hosts...
I have been through some small towns in my travels, but I don't think I have seen a smaller town than this one. Welcome to Guerra, Texas, population 6. You read that right, population 6. Guerra is in southwest Jim Hogg County, located in the Rio Grande Valley near Randado.
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCental) — As summer approaches and schools let out, Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos is gearing up to welcome guests for the summer. The wildlife park has planned its first Junior Zoo Keeper Camp to provide kids of different age ranges a closer look at the animals and an opportunity […]
UPDATE (7:35 P.M.) ‘Great days’: USS Kitty Hawk veterans bid final farewell. The USS Kitty Hawk has passed Dolphin Cove in Isla Blanca Park and will shortly be passing through the southern part of the Laguna Madre, continuing on to the interior of the Brownsville Ship Channel. Its journey...
The Dead Sea of Western Asia is one of the world's ultimate tourist destinations, indeed, but perhaps it's a little too far to travel from Texas for your liking. We Texans sure do love to stay close to home. Lucky for you, it's a little-known secret that there's actually a...
SAN JUAN — Sprinting faster than her legs could carry her, 11-year-old Khloe Camarillo wielded a pie as she dashed toward her principal Gisela Salinas Ramirez. With a splatter of whipped cream and “oooh” from the crowd, the atmosphere was filled with as much joy as Ramirez’s face was covered in dessert topping.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A ceremony is being held at Isla Blanca for the arrival of the USS Kitty Hawk. The USS Kitty Hawk, which was decommissioned in 2009, has been making its way to the Port of Brownsville since January to be broken down at the port’s ship-breaking facility. The Port of Brownsville made an invitation to the […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — The call of the sea is still there. Six years ago, an accident rendered Tim Lippoldt, a captain and active mariner out of Port Isabel and the Island, a paraplegic. On Thursday at Jim’s Pier, he took the deck again as captain of the 25-foot...
A self-styled “animal rescue” organization that operates from a house on Stewart Road must shut down or leave Palmhurst by mid-September. State District Judge Marla Cuellar on Wednesday ordered Jesus Meave, who founded the Franklin All Animal Rescue Team, to shut down all kennels on the Stewart Road property by Sept. 16.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Mya, Alinah, Jenissa, Andrea, Martin, and Mathew, are an...
The City of McAllen announced that two street projects were officially completed. City officials celebrated Thursday the completion of an expansion project on Dove Avenue. Dove Avenue in North McAllen now has a turning lane that will allow drivers to turn without blocking traffic. "McAllen is experiencing tremendous growth," McAllen...
MCALLEN, Texas – All’s Well That Ends Well is a play penned by William Shakespeare that was first published in 1623. It is also the way the president of Hidalgo County Water Improvement District No. 3 feels about about the recent election for the group’s board of directors.
Eleven-year-old Jie Laboriante of McAllen was eliminated in the fourth round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. Wednesday morning, tying for 49th place. Jie breezed through rounds one through three on Tuesday, spelling nudibranch and kneadman, and defining grandiloquent. The word “bradyphrenia”— a medical term for the...
Valley Baptist Health System is once again leading a community effort to provide area children and adults struggling from hunger with a healthy breakfast this summer through its Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, benefitting the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. The drive kicks off Monday, June 6 and...
HARLINGEN — For decades, officials have worked to cut traffic delays along railroad crossings in the city in an attempt to make Harlingen’s streets safer. Such projects cut back on passing trains bottle-necking traffic, City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez said Thursday. As rail crossings bisect several roads across the...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol encountered hundreds of migrants over the weekend, 88 of whom were hidden in a refrigerated trailer transporting onions. A sealed, refrigerated trailer attempting to cross the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint was referred to secondary inspection on May 28. Agents...
HARLINGEN — Newly elected Mayor Norma Sepulveda is planning to honor former Mayor Sam Lozano, the first Hispanic to win the city’s highest office more than 50 years ago. Sepulveda will recognize Lozano’s years of service at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the city commission’s regular meeting at the Harlingen Public Library.
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCental) — The Santa Rosa Independent School District approved a four-day week calendar. According to a post by Santa Rosa ISD, the four-day week calendar was approved at a Special School Board Meeting on May 26. The decision was made after input was provided from parents and the community, Santa Rosa ISD […]
