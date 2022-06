When I was given the opportunity to interview Tom Burke I was beyond excited. I quickly scheduled a visit to his home in Springfield, Massachusetts. Through the grapevine I discovered he had a treasure trove of professional wrestling memorabilia in his home office. I enlisted the services of my cousin, Jim D’Amore, to serve as co-pilot for the adventure. Jim lived in Springfield as a child. We would be killing two birds with one stone, visiting Jim’s old stomping grounds, while also interviewing this iconic figure in the wrestling world. We drove up to Springfield on a beautiful spring Sunday morning. Jim shared stories of his youth and his neighborhood friendships along the ride on the Mass Pike. The two of us are no strangers to road trips together. We drove across the country back in the late 1990’s. In addition, we both grew up big wrestling fans.

