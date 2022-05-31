ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Construction on Mutts Canine Cantina underway in Northwest Austin

By Zacharia Washington
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 2 days ago
Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games and private...

