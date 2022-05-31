ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Margaret Charlene Stump

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 4 days ago

NATCHEZ — Margaret Charlene Stump, 77, of Natchez passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Natchez. Mrs. Stump was born September 12, 1944, in...

www.natchezdemocrat.com

Natchez Democrat

Doris Mitchell Duncan

Graveside services for Doris Mitchell Duncan, 79, of Natchez who died Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Bo Swilley officiating. Mrs. Duncan was born February 22, 1943, in Mt. Hermon, LA the daughter of Eanos...
Natchez Democrat

Victoria Robinson Butler

APOPKA, FL – Victoria Robinson Butler, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, transitioned from her earthly life to her heavenly home on May 25, 2022. “Vicki” was born on August 19, 1966, in Natchez, MS. She was the youngest of five children born to S.L. and Gloria Robinson. She accepted Christ into her life and was a long-time member of Jerusalem Baptist Church before relocating to Florida.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Althea Fitzgerald Ford

NATCHEZ – Services for Althea Fitzgerald Ford, 93, of Natchez, MS who died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Jefferson Chapel AME Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Robert Gray

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Oliver Gray, 82, of Natchez, MS will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bill Rice officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Anthony Wilson

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Anthony Wilson, 48, of Baton Rouge, LA formerly of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Donald DeWayne Holland

BUDE – Services for Mr. Donald DeWayne Holland of Meadville are 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Bude Church of God Church with burial at Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Riverwood Family Funeral Service and will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the church.
MEADVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Geneva Hawkins

Funeral services for Geneva Hawkins, 96, of Ferriday, LA, who passed peacefully on May 28, 2022, at Camelot Leisure Living, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Mercy Seat B.C. with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia...
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

The Dart: Natchez Olive Market co-owner living her dream

NATCHEZ — Natchezian Sarah Beth Willard is living her dream. She is working with Liza Sharp to run a brick and mortar storefront on Franklin Street close to where The Dart landed this week. The business is called Natchez Olive Market, or NOM for short, and is just a...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Louis Viccinelli

Louis Viccinelli, 83, of Austin, Texas passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Louis “Booty” Viccinelli was born on July 16, 1938, in Natchez, Mississippi, the son of Premo and Mae Viccinelli. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School, played football at the University of Southern Mississippi, and graduated from Delta State. Louis lived in Texas for most of his life, in Houston, Odessa, Big Spring, and Austin. He led a life filled with laughter and love which he shared with all those around him. He possessed the ability to have everyone in the room laughing at a moment’s notice and was literally the life of the party. Though Louis lived most of his life in Texas, his heart was always in Natchez. His loving family and friends will gather in Natchez for final rites and to celebrate a life well-lived.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Roberta Evans Beard

Funeral services for Roberta Evans Beard, 75 of Natchez, MS, who died May 26, 2022, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor. Roderic Lewis officiating. Burial was at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Visitation...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Investors purchase former Community Hospital building

The former Natchez Community Hospital has been purchased by JR Real Properties, headed by Louisiana residents Richard LaNasa and Johnny Bordes. The pair bought the property from K&J Ventures, which purchased the property in January 2018 from Merit Health Natchez. The sale was closed on May 20, according to real estate agents Janice Easom and Tabitha Wroten,
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

City planner calls for sign removal

NATCHEZ — One of Frankie G. Legaux’s first actions since returning as Natchez City Planner was to enforce a city code regarding non-compliant signs advertising various businesses. Legaux, who previously served as the city’s planner from October 2012 to July 2015, started the job again on Thursday and...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

NAACP asks local leaders to assist citizens in poverty

NATCHEZ — The Natchez NAACP branch is taking a multi-level approach to addressing poverty and sub-standard housing in the community, and the group is asking city and county boards to support those efforts financially. The local NAACP leaders want both the City of Natchez and the Adams County Supervisors...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: June 4, 2022

Happy Saturday! There should be nothing but blue skies, blue skies all day long. It will be sunny with a high near 88 and a calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 66. There will be a north wind around 5 mph.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

New training partnership in town as four students complete CDL Courses

NATCHEZ – Copiah-Lincoln Community College is pleased to announce a new training partnership with Louisiana based Coastal Truck Driving School and is equally excited to announce the first students to graduate from the program. Coastal is an experienced and licensed CDL training school that has been assisting students in the region for more than 35 years.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

LDWF announces road reopens at Wildlife Management Area

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has re-opened the south entrance to vehicle traffic at the J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Necessary repairs have been completed. J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert WMA is located approximately six miles west of Sicily Island off of Louisiana Highway 8...
LOUISIANA STATE

