The graves of two dozen U.S. military veterans buried in an easily overlooked Chesterfield Township cemetery have been identified and marked. Members of Lempke-Blackwell VFW Post 7573 in New Baltimore recently headed out to Hart Cemetery on Chesterfield Road, north of 24 Mile Road. They were able to locate the gravesites of two dozen veterans, marking each with a medallion and an American flag. Fifteen of the veterans served in the Civil War.

