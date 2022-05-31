Ford inks license with Avanci for 2G, 3G and 4G patents

Back in September 2021, Ford announced that it was ending its manufacturing operations in India. The pending layoffs from The Blue Oval’s pair of facilities there – the Ford Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant – have since caused quite a bit of controversy as the automaker has been seeking to sell both after it contemplated converting at least one for the production of exported EVs, yet ultimately decided not to go that route. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the Ford Sanand Assembly plant will now be sold to Tata Motors, which has long been rumored to be the leading candidate for that property. However, Ford employees in India are now on strike as they demand a better final compensation package from the automaker, according to the Deccan Herald.

