Ford inks license with Avanci for 2G, 3G and 4G patents
By Light Reading
Light Reading
2 days ago
DALLAS, Tx. – Today, Avanci announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with Ford Motor Company. With one agreement, Ford gains access to all 4G, 3G, and 2G standard essential patents owned by the 49...
GM is facing another class-action lawsuit related to the performance of its 8LXX eight-speed automatic transmission. This latest lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and involves 2019 to 2022 model year Chevy, GMC and Cadillac vehicles that were purchased after March 1st, 2019, according to Car Complaints. Plaintiffs claim the 8LXX transmissions in their GM vehicles are prone to jerking, hesitation, surging and lurching while the vehicle is in operation and that GM has been aware of these alleged issues since as early as 2013.
Our recent first drive of the Ford F-150 Lightning impressed us with the electric truck's capabilities as a lifestyle and utility vehicle. As we said in the first drive review, the Lightning is a revolutionary product that's about to take America by storm. It succeeds at being a work truck...
Ford's U.S. sales fell just 4.5% in May while the overall industry was likely down about 30%. Sales of F-Series pickups and the Mustang Mach-E EV were both up last month from a year ago. Demand remains very high for new Ford models including the Bronco and Bronco Sport SUV...
Jim Farley knows time is money. The Ford CEO sees a great profit opportunity in technology that will allow drivers to sleep in their cars. Speaking at the Bernstein Conference on Wednesday, Farley said advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including full autonomous capability, are something customers will be willing to pay big bucks for.
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading slightly higher on Thursday after the company reported its May vehicle delivery numbers. Ford reported total U.S. deliveries of 154,461 vehicles, which was a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%. The company also reported electric vehicle sales totaled 6,254 for the month, representing a 221%...
Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning began back on April 26, but instead of all of those electric trucks ending up in the hands of buyers, it seems as though a good chunk of the EV pickups are "starting to pile up the company test track in Dearborn, MI," according to our spy photographers who are on the scene.
General Motors' newest Cadillac Escalade will be the most powerful and expensive version of the full-size SUV ever. The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V will start at about $150,000 when it goes on sale this summer with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine that delivers 682 horsepower and 653 foot-pounds of torque. Automakers...
WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Company said Thursday it was recalling 39,000 SUVs after reports of 16 fires, and has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until a fix is completed. The recall, which covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln...
The 5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo engine is one of the more interesting engines in FoMoCo’s recent history. Hand-built and specifically designed for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, the Voodoo engine – derived from the Ford Modular engine family – features eight cylinders in a V configuration, a dual overhead cam (DOHC) design, and – arguably its most noteworthy characteristic – a flat plane crankshaft. The latter allows the Voodoo to rev faster and to higher limits, enabling this atmospheric V8 to make a very healthy 526 horsepower and 429 pounds of torque across an impressively wide powerband, while also giving it a distinguished exhaust note.
Back in September 2021, Ford announced that it was ending its manufacturing operations in India. The pending layoffs from The Blue Oval’s pair of facilities there – the Ford Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant – have since caused quite a bit of controversy as the automaker has been seeking to sell both after it contemplated converting at least one for the production of exported EVs, yet ultimately decided not to go that route. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the Ford Sanand Assembly plant will now be sold to Tata Motors, which has long been rumored to be the leading candidate for that property. However, Ford employees in India are now on strike as they demand a better final compensation package from the automaker, according to the Deccan Herald.
June 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's (GM.N) Buick brand, once one of America's pioneer auto companies, said Wednesday that its future North American lineup will be all-electric by 2030. That target will make Buick one of GM's lead brands, along with Cadillac, in pursuing the corporate goal of phasing...
June 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will invest $2 billion and create 3,200 new jobs in Michigan as it boosts electric vehicle production, the automaker said Thursday. Gabby Bruno, a Ford official, told a Michigan Strategic Fund state meeting that the 3,200 new jobs included 2,000 at the Dearborn, Flat Rock and Wayne assembly plants.
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is coming soon, and it will retain a V8 engine under the hood. Special packages and higher-powered variants above the GT are virtually guaranteed, but the nature of those models is still unknown. New spy photos from Dearborn suggest a Mach 1 could be among them.
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV will start at $62,990 (including a $1,195 destination charge) and will have an EPA-estimated 312 miles of range, Cadillac confirmed Monday in a press release. Those numbers apply to the base rear-wheel drive version, which will be available to order starting May 19. Deliveries...
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a triple clutch all-wheel drive system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 11th, 2020, published on May 17th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11333208. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of performance-related patents over the...
Ford announced a new $3.7 billion investment Thursday across three mid-western states to build a new yet-to-be-revealed Mustang and to ramp up production of trucks and vans, including new electric models.
