In the days following the mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, state leaders have brought up discussions of “hardening” public schools, arming teachers, even limiting entry access to one door. Some of these policy ideas were already implemented after a 2018 high school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, as lawmakers continued to loosen restrictions on guns.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO