The San Diego Padres are calling up OF Nomar Mazara on Thursday from Triple-A El Paso. Prior to the call up, he was slashing .367/.454/.641. (Robert Murray on Twitter ) Mazara’s call up comes on the heels of the Padres asking Robinson Cano to be optioned and Cano electing free agency. The 27-year-old outfielder is getting his first chance at the major league level this season and provides the Padres with some outfield depth.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO