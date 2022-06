(CNN) -- Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that they have completed their submission requesting emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for their Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to 5 years.Data from a phase 2/3 trial of the vaccine included 1,678 children who had received a third dose during the period when the Omicron coronavirus variant dominated. Results of the trial were released May 23 and showed that the vaccine appeared to be safe and had a strong immune response. The data has not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal.Antibody levels tested one...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO