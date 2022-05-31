ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon GO Promo Codes June 2022: Full List

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've compiled a full list of...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Video Game#Pokemon Go Promo Codes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Benzinga

Google's Pixel 7 Seen Selling On eBay Way Ahead Of Official Release

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently unveiled the next iteration of its Pixel smartphone at the Google I/O event held earlier this month. Although the Pixel 7 smartphone is not due for launch until the fall, an alleged prototype of the model was listed for sale on eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), as revealed on Twitter by Mishaal Rahman, a tech editor at Esper.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Twitter Waves Goodbye to TweetDeck for Mac

Twitter has announced that it is saying goodbye to TweetDeck for Mac. After July 1, TweetDeck will no longer be available as a standalone Mac app. The company has stated that they will be focusing on improving the web version of TweetDeck — the last remaining version. TweetDeck was...
SOFTWARE
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Legends Tier List June 2022

Apex Legends Season 13 is in full swing, and for the most part, players are happy with the content. The gun meta is a bit stale which we get into in our weapon tier list, but the Legends are a different story. We saw a massive rise to Valkyrie and a staple in Gibraltar stay at the top, however, Newcastle may surprise you at where he falls.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Aceu Claims Wraith 'No Longer Meta' for Apex Legends

NRG Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn claimed that the iconic character Wraith has finally been overshadowed by new characters that have been added to the game. The claim came in a video on the NRG Apex Legends YouTube account video called "The Ultimate Apex Legends Tier List" and featured creators aceu and LuluLuvely. Aceu makes this claim in the wake of numerous updates and balance changes that have come to the game recently.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Indicates CoD May Return to Steam

An eagle-eyed Redditor noticed artwork for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 appeared on Steam, indicating the Call of Duty franchise might ditch its Battle.net exclusivity and see release on Valve's storefront. As spotted by u/Kalinine and posted to Reddit, the new Modern Warfare 2 Ghost artwork "showed...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Scrapped LTM May Make an Appearance in Apex Legends Season 13, Leaks Say

A previously scrapped limited-time mode (LTM) could be making an appearance in Apex Legends Season 13. According to credible Apex Legends data miner KralRindo (@kralrindo), the once-scrapped LTM, Killing Time, may make an appearance as part of a new collection event this season. Players should keep their eyes peeled for it — especially the mode's banners, which have been found and published in a new tweet on KralRindo's Twitter account.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Diablo Immortal System Requirements

Diablo Immortal will be releasing to mobile and PC on June 2, 2022. To be able to play it, players hardware must meet certain requirements. This article outlines what system requirements players need to run Diablo Immortal.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy