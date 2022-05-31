ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall of Fame New York Yankees Shortstop Derek Jeter Joins Twitter, Instagram

By Bryan Fyalkowski
 3 days ago
“Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses.”

Derek Jeter is officially on Twitter, and that was his first tweet. The Hall of Fame New York Yankees shortstop quote tweeted a comment from 2014 that said “Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now.”

He followed it up with another tweet saying, “Figured I might as well go all out for this social media thing.” It was linked to an Instagram reel on his new Instagram account. Three months ago, Jeter resigned as CEO of the Miami Marlins after four-plus years with the club. I guess he had too much free time on his hands.

His Twitter bio is short and simple: “Sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls. HOF Class of 2020.” He also tags @JeterTurn2 and @PlayersTribune.

The Turn 2 Foundation’s mission is “to motivate young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and ‘Turn 2’ healthy lifestyles.” Since creating the organization in 1986 during his rookie season with the Yankees, Jeter has raised more than $30 to fund its signature programs.

The Players’ Tribune is a media platform that Jeter founded in 2014 that lets athletes publish first-person stories on the website. Content on the site includes written pieces, videos and podcasts.

One of the All-Time Greats Joins Social Media

Jeter’s 20-year MLB career is one of the most accomplished in baseball history. He is New York’s all-time leader in hits (3,465), doubles (544), games played (2,747), stolen bases (358) and times on base (4,716). He boasts a .310 career batting average with 260 home runs. Jeter was a 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion while wearing the pinstripes. His No. 2 was retired by the Yankees in 2017.

He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, receiving 396-of-397 possible votes (99.75%). It is the second-highest percentage in MLB history – behind only teammate Mariano Rivera – and the highest by a position player. His 3,465 career hits rank sixth in MLB history.

The 47-year-old Jeter said in the Instagram reel that he is “about to start a busy summer” and “time will tell” what he will be posting. He did mention that he has some “projects on the way” and will “highlight the really special work” that the Turn2 Foundation is doing.

“Take it easy on me, I’m new to this.”

The accounts have only been active since this morning. By noon, Jeter was approaching almost 100,000 followers on both Twitter and Instagram.

