Florida Man Killed In Explosion At Outdoor Party Memorial Day Party

A Florida man was killed in an apparent accidental explosion this weekend during an outdoor party with a bonfire.

Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the home on the 2900 block of 3rd Court near DeLand shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

The victim, 51-year-old Michael D. Riedinger, was pronounced deceased at the scene, with severe injuries that appeared to have been caused by an explosion.

Witnesses told deputies that Riedinger had gone from the patio area to tend to the bonfire around 3:30 a.m. One of the witnesses said he heard a loud hissing sound for several seconds.

In the news: Police Say Alligator Involved In Death Of Man In Florida Lake

Another witness reported hearing a loud noise like something hitting the ground. When the witnesses went to check on Riedinger, they found him lying unresponsive near the fire with extensive injuries.

The initial Sheriff’s Office investigation did not identify any source of the apparent explosion, and the witnesses were not able to provide much information.

The Fire Marshal’s Office responded to conduct further investigation into the cause.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }