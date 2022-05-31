ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Office Manager Of A Florida Marine Towing Company Charged In $200K Payroll Theft

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The office manager of a marine towing company is charged with stealing more than $200,000 from the company by inflating her own pay without the owner’s knowledge.

Jamie K. Mann, 35, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Friday on a charge of grand theft.

The investigation started in April after the Ormond Beach company contacted the Sheriff’s Office. An initial review of payroll records revealed that Mann had altered payroll several times, given herself three $5 hourly raises, and overpaid herself more than $165,000 between September 2019 and April 2022.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered Mann was providing different payroll records to the owner to obscure the true pay she was actually receiving. In addition to her self-approved pay raises, Mann regularly paid herself extra compensation for “on-call” time, and time-and-a-half for overtime.

While her estimated annual salary was supposed to be $41,022, in 2021, Mann grossed $122,844 in salary for a reported 4,127.2 hours of work.

Since the beginning of the thefts, it was calculated that Mann stole more than $201,000 in excess pay plus payroll tax costs.

A review of Mann’s bank records indicated much of the money was spent on Amazon purchases, amusement park tickets, home improvement and decoration, restaurants and other recreational expenses.

Mann was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on Friday afternoon and released Saturday afternoon after posting $50,000 bail.

