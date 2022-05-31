ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: 'You're better off not telling them!' Paddy McGuinness reveals he and his Top Gear pals DON'T tell their wives about their dangerous stunts as they'll be too 'worried'

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The latest series of Top Gear is set to return to screens this Sunday, with the show seeing the hosts once again taking part in a plethora of dangerous stunts including a buggy shoot-out in a crocodile infested swamp!

And Paddy McGuinness has revealed that he and his co-stars Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris do not tell their wives about their jaw-dropping feats as they'll be too 'worried'.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, the presenter, 48, who is married to model Christine McGuinness, 34, admitted that they'd he and his pals are 'better off not telling them' until after they've done the stunts.

Keeping schtum: Paddy McGuinness revealed that he and his Top Gear  co-stars Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris do not tell their wives about their jaw-dropping feats as they'll be too 'worried'

The upcoming series will see the petrolheads head to Florida, where not only do they experience swamp buggy racing with the risk of a lurking reptile, but they also tackle learning to drive a HGV as well as Freddie bobsleighing in a Sinclair C5.

And while the boys happily step up to the plate, their spouses are left in the dark about their exploits as they could potentially plant seeds of doubt within them when it comes to plucking up the courage.

Paddy explained: 'We never tell our wives first because naturally they'd be worried. Because naturally if they're worried, and they're talking to you, it puts that seed in your mind and it takes you out of that zone a little bit. We kind of just do it.

'We've done some pretty tasty stuff, but thankfully, touch wood, it's always come up OK. You're better off telling them till after you've done it!'

In the dark: The presenter, 48, who is married to model Christine McGuinness, 34, admitted that they'd he and his pals are 'better off not telling them' until after they've done the stunts

On whether his TV star wife disapproved of his actions, Paddy said: 'Nah, it's fine, it's a programme.

'Naturally, you'd be worried for your partner doing the wall of death or something like that. Other than that, it's all good! Fred's the one who does all the dangerous stuff!'

Like Paddy, Freddie chooses to keep his dangerous stunts away from wife of 17 years Rachael.

He said: 'I don't usually tell her to be honest, she usually just watches it on the telly.

Reasons: 'We never tell our wives first because naturally they'd be worried. Because naturally if they're worried, and they're talking to you, it puts that seed in your mind and it takes you out of that zone a little bit'

'There's a few reasons I don't say, you don't want them worrying at home while I'm going about my business. And also it is dangerous.

'But we have confidence in the people that are putting these things together and the people around us. There is that element of danger but we've been alright so far.'

And despite the guys being aware of the fears their wives face, Freddie told told how they've yet to say 'no' to the producers when presented with a particularly alarming challenge.

The cricket legend, 44, explained: 'It's not happened yet, but it seems each series, it gets more bonkers!

'I did the dam in the first series, we got dragged behind cars with titanium boots on and I get to do the bobsleigh in in the Sinclair C5. We're pushing it all the time.'

Doing fine: 'But we have confidence in the people that are putting these things together and the people around us. There is that element of danger but we've been alright so far'
Yes men: Despite the guys being aware of the fears their wives face, Freddie told told how they've yet to say 'no' to the producers when presented with a particularly alarming challenge

On how he faces his fears, Freddie added that he simply tginks of the ribbing he'd get from his co-stars.

'I just think if I don't do it, what would the others say?' he said. 'I couldn't face Paddy McGuinness having turned something down. So I just do it!'

Automotive journalist Chris, 47, echoed this sentiment, adding: 'We don't want the other two hammering you so you'd probably do stuff you don't want to do. That's peer group pressure and it appears to make very funny telly.'

He went to say of the pitches offered to them: 'Most of the time you just say yes. The ideas machine have a reasonable idea of how far they can push it. Sometimes the outcome of what you do is a bit more surprising, a bit riskier.

'All of us probably have a few limps and aches that we didn't have before, that's just part of the show.'

Series 32 of Top Gear begins on Sunday 5 June at 8pm on BBC One.

Peer pressure: 'We don't want the other two hammering you so you'd probably do stuff you don't want to do' 

