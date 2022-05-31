ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just one UNC player lands in latest DraftWire mock for 2023

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The NFL offseason heads into the Summer with OTA’s and minicamps wrapping up here in the month of June. But it’s never too early to take a look ahead at the 2023 NFL draft.

There have been several mocks out already predicting the first round for next April’s draft, yes even before a regular-season game has started. Our friends over at the DraftWire have put together their latest mock draft as Luke Easterling mocked the entire first round.

For North Carolina, they have just one prospect selected in the first round of Easterling’s mock and it’s wide receiver Josh Downs . Easterling has Downs landing in Los Angeles with the Chargers at No. 27 overall.

Easterling likes the idea of the Chargers giving Justin Herbert another weapon on offense:

Justin Herbert already has a talented pair of pass-catchers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but he could use another big-play threat who can challenge defenses with the deep ball. Downs is an explosive receiver who can turn every catch into a touchdown.

Downs is coming off a big season in 2021 for the Tar Heels as Sam Howell’s primary weapon. He took a big step forward in his development and with another big year he could raise his stock even more.

The receiver should be the primary guy in UNC’s offense again no matter who is the quarterback. Let’s hope Downs has a big season and helps raise his stock.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

