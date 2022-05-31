ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Senior Capstone Project Examines Affordable Housing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN, R.I. (MAY 31, 2022) – These days, it seems like everyone is talking about affordable housing in Middletown. Even students at Middletown High School. For their end of year Capstone project, seniors Harris Offenberg and Owen Witkos did a deep dive on the potential of turning the former Peckham School...

Help Shape The Future Of The Middletown Schools & Grounds

The Middletown School Building Committee is looking for additional members to help design the schools of the future. Get in on the ground floor of the effort to remake Middletown's educational facilities. To express interest, email RKraeger@MPSRI.net. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
middletownri.com

Budget Questions? Visit "Middletown Shares" For Answers

The Town Council meets Saturday, June 4 for a marathon budget discussion starting at 8 am in Town Hall. For answers about the proposed numbers and where things are heading financially in Middletown, visit Shares. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
middletownri.com

Schools Of Tomorrow Discussed Today

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (MAY 31, 2022) – Until Tuesday night, the idea of three new schools in Middletown was largely just theory, an idea, a dream. At a meeting from the basement of the Oliphant administration building that shifted, where the School Building Committee heard some of the exciting possibilities for the shared middle-high school as well as a combined elementary school.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Traffic obstacle puts BVP plan in jeopardy

CUMBERLAND – Some aspects of a traffic and circulation plan at Blackstone Valley Prep High School on Broad Street have been improved, a peer reviewer told the Cumberland Planning Board last week, but there are still a number of concerns, particularly around enforcement. Changes did not move the needle...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Middletown, RI
Education
Middletown, RI
Government
City
Middletown, RI
ABC6.com

Union rally calls for state ARPA funds to save Kent Hospital

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A group of union members from Kent Hospital rallied in front of the facility Wednesday afternoon, urging state officials to use pandemic-relief funding to save the hospital. “The hospital doesn’t have the finances to invest in new technology and invest in the workforce then it’s...
KENT COUNTY, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket names Shea instructor as 2022 teacher of the year

PAWTUCKET — After 19 years in education, Pawtucket’s 2022 Teacher of the Year said she is honored to be recognized among her team of teachers and leaders who “are all in it together.”. Students and faculty surprised Sherrie Belanger with the district Teacher of the Year award...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Ten of thousands on waitlist for housing vouchers in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Efforts to create affordable housing in Rhode Island could get a big boost with $250 million potentially being approved in the upcoming budget. The help can’t come fast enough for thousands of people waiting to get housing vouchers in the state; not to mention those trying to get into public housing or just find an affordable rent.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RISD bans public parking at Barrington waterfront campus

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island School of Design is no longer allowing public parking at its Barrington waterfront campus. The campus, formerly known as Tillinghast Place, used to be a popular spot for beachgoers to park. The school made the decision to limit parking to community members...
middletownri.com

Free Produce For All

Thanks to the generosity of local farmers and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, free produce is available Fridays starting June 3 from 11 am-1 pm in Oxbow Farms, 80 Rogers Lane. For more, Produce. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick man has cemetery moved off his property

The directors of the Warwick Mills knew the convenience of building a side track off the main railroad line, which would lead directly to their facilities. Loading and unloading goods would be much easier with the spur track and, in 1896, it was decided to be done. The sole problem...
WARWICK, RI
Education
Politics
Housing
Computer Science
ABC6.com

Temporary Broadway ramp to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers will notice more changes as part of the 6/10 interchange project in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The Department of Transportation said that a new Broadway ramp opened Tuesday afternoon. The new ramp will provide direct access to Olneyville Square. The current ramp from Westminster...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Collapsed portion of Newport Cliff Walk closed for summer

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cliff Walk Commission in Newport announced Tuesday the collapsed section of the treasured trail will continued to be closed for the rest of the summer. Several feet of fencing still stands tall surrounding the crumbling section of the popular walk as it undergoes a...
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Gaspee Affair at These Events

Oh, Rhode Island. Last in so many things, and often overlooked by the many Americans who would rather leave us off the map than carve our tricky shoreline out of the New England coast. We patiently field questions about where our state is located (I swear, it’s not part of...
POLITICS
independentri.com

Tanzi renews efforts to ban smoking in casinos

LINCOLN, R.I. — A demonstration at the Statehouse in Providence last week may have had some impact on Bally’s Twin River and Tiverton casino smoking policies. Members of the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 271 held a rally with Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi in the Statehouse Rotunda in support of her bill seeking to end an indoor tobacco product smoking exclusion for casino operations even as Gov. Daniel J. McKee was holding a signing of the state’s new adult recreation use marijuana law outside on the front steps of the building.
LINCOLN, RI
Uprise RI

Pawtucket High School students walk out to protest legislative inaction on guns and abortion rights

“Why are we walking in this weather when we could be indoors, in our classes, where it’s ‘safe?'” asked Zachary Pinto, addressing a large crowd of students in Veterans Memorial Park just outside Pawtucket City Hall. “We’re here because it’s not. Because we are tired. Because we are broken, and because we are scared.” Pinto is a Junior at Shea High School in Pawtucket.
fallriverreporter.com

BMC Durfee High School in Fall River announces top 10 of senior class

B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
FALL RIVER, MA
newportthisweek.com

“Intentionally at Peace” Seaside Women’s Retreat

that’s been my mantra for the past two+ years—particularly since the attainability of lasting peace has felt virtually impossible during this pandemic. This event has been thoughtfully planned with peace, mindfulness, and creativity in mind. Reserve your spot and start planning NOW for our 3-day restorative seaside retreat! We will gather from June 10-12, 2022 at a gorgeous, hilltop location with panoramic ocean views in beautiful Newport, RI.
NEWPORT, RI

