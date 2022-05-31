ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Suspect arrested 12 hours after homicide in Harford County

By Chris Berinato
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The Harford County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Baltimore County man 12 hours after a man was found shot to death in Bel...

$8,000 Reward offered for tips on Inner Harbor triple shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for information on the identity of the boys seen riding on the blue scooter relative to the triple shooting in the Inner Harbor. 17-year-old Neal Mack was shot and killed at the Inner Harbor on May 28, 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Involved In Bel Air Car Crash Allegedly Points Gun At Other Driver, Flees, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police are searching for a man suspected of pointing a gun at another person following a crash in Bel Air on Friday, according to authorities. Police responded to a two-vehcile crash about 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cresswell Road. One of the drivers involved in the crash allegedly pointed a handgun at the other driver before running away and leaving his vehicle behind, police said. He was described as a Black man who was wearing cargo shorts but no shirt. Officers placed two private schools on temporary lockdown following the incident, according to authorities. The lockdowns were implemented “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the search for the man, according to authorities, and the Maryland State Police used a helicopter to search for him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101
BEL AIR, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot outside Annapolis beauty salon, police say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot Thursday outside an Annapolis beauty salon, city police said. Cpl. Dave Stokes, a spokesman for the Annapolis Police Department, said the man was shot just after noon outside Gilma’s Beauty Salon in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road. The man was taken to a hospital by helicopter. His condition was described as stable. Police did not provide any information about a suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dump Truck Overturns On I-95 In Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dump truck overturned Friday on Interstate 95 in Howard County. The crash was reported about 11:47 a.m. along I-95 near the Route 100 exit, Chopper 13 video showed. A heavy presence of first responders could be seen in the area. There was no immediate word of any injuries or how the crash happened.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County have provided an update on what was initially reported as a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Nottingham. Initially, the Baltimore County Police Department reported that, at just before 7:30 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to Duntore Place (21236) for a “report of a shooting victim.”  At the scene, police say they found … Continue reading "Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear" The post Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man sought in stabbing attack

It was just after midnight in August 2021. A neighbor living on Madison Street in Baltimore called 911 after she has witnessed a gruesome, bloody scene. A man attacked and stabbed the victim in the middle of the street. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the suspect as Raymond Vernon...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Injured In Shooting At West Baltimore Royal Farms, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where the man, who had been shot in the hand. Police said he reported that he was shot at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue. Police said officers then responded to the store and found a crime scene. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

