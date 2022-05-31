Georgetown County coroner lists Brittanee Drexel’s death as ‘undetermined’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of the Midlands Friday evening. The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lancaster County in central South Carolina... Chesterfield County in central South Carolina... Northeastern Kershaw County in central South Carolina... * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pageland, or 19 miles southeast of Monroe, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Cheraw, Pageland, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Cheraw State Park, Northeastern Technical College, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Mt Pisgah, Mcbee, Jefferson, Ruby, Patrick, Bethune, Mount Croghan, Chesterfield Ruby Middle School, North Central High School, Cheraw Fish Hatchery, Middendorf and Central High School. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO