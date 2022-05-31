ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For hunters, it's time to prepare for 'duck-dove-goose'

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
Hunting dates and regulations for waterfowl and other birds were released recently by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Time to make your duck, dove and goose hunting plans for the year. The 2022-2023 migratory bird season hunting dates and regulations were recently approved by the Board of Natural Resources, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“One notable change to the migratory bird regulations this year is a change to the waterfowl hunting season,” Tina Johannsen, assistant chief of the WRD Game Management Section, said in a news release. “The second split for duck season will begin the first Saturday after Dec. 5, and end on the last Sunday in January. This change avoids starting the season on a day other than Saturday, thereby maximizing hunters’ weekend opportunities each year.”

Some of the dates and details for the upcoming migratory bird season are the September Canada goose season (Sept. 3-25) and the September teal season (Sept. 10-25). Canada goose hunting has three additional seasons: Oct. 8-23, Nov. 19-27, and Dec. 10-Jan. 29. Hunting season for ducks is Nov. 19-27 and Dec. 10-Jan. 29. A complete summary of migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits is online at https://georgiawildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

Youth, veteran, and active-duty military waterfowl days are Nov. 12-13. On these two days, veterans, active-duty military, and youths (age 16 or younger) may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers. Youths must be accompanied by an adult of at least 18 years of age (only the youth may hunt, unless the adult is a veteran or active-duty military).

State license fees help support wildlife conservation in Georgia. The state receives federal funds from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program based on a number of factors, including the number of paid sporting licenses. In Georgia, these funds are approximately $14 million a year and have helped restore habitat and improve wildlife populations, among other conservation efforts. Hunters may purchase licenses online at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at more than 800 license agent locations.

For more information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources.

