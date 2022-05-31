Accident Under Investigation

The Town Council meets Saturday, June 4 for a marathon budget discussion starting at 8 am in Town Hall. For answers about the proposed numbers and where things are heading financially in Middletown, visit Shares. Additional Info...
The Middletown School Building Committee is looking for additional members to help design the schools of the future. Get in on the ground floor of the effort to remake Middletown's educational facilities. To express interest, email RKraeger@MPSRI.net. Additional Info...
Thanks to the generosity of local farmers and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, free produce is available Fridays starting June 3 from 11 am-1 pm in Oxbow Farms, 80 Rogers Lane. For more, Produce. Additional Info...
