ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sonic Frontiers is jaw-dropping in this new gameplay teaser

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2FoW_0fvrPxTe00

We haven’t seen Sonic Frontiers in a hot minute, but it’s looking better with each sliver of footage.

On Tuesday, SEGA released another teaser trailer for Sonic Frontiers. Calling it a trailer might be generous, but goodness gracious does the game look fun. In the footage, Sonic zooms around an immense open world rife with loopy loops and grinding rails. There’s also some light combat, as the blue blur stops to blitz some robot-looking foes at one point. Those Zelda: Breath of the Wild vibes are certainly intact.

Check out the teaser for Sonic Frontiers below. There is no question it’s already the best-looking 3D title in the franchise.

Sega hasn’t released much info on Sonic Frontiers thus far. However, between State of Play and Summer Games Fest, I’d bet we’ll see more soon. Don’t let us down, Mr. Keighley.

Sonic has had quite a year already. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the highest-grossing video game film ever, and we’re only weeks away from Sonic Origins‘ release. Netflix will launch Sonic Prime sometime later in 2022 as well. His buddy Knuckles is getting a TV series on Paramount too. The franchise hasn’t gotten this much attention since the 1990s. It’s pretty wild.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sega Potentially Teasing New Mini Console Reveal

On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Sonic The Hedgehog#Gameplay#Open World#Video Game#Sega#Ign#Sonic Origins#Paramount#Glhf
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Hypes Final Arc with Special Actor Interviews

Pokemon Journeys is set to see Ash Ketchum take on his biggest challenge to date within the anime series, as the Master 8 Tournament is set to begin which will determine just who is the best trainer in the world. To help in celebrating the World Coronation Series, the franchise has taken the opportunity to interview each of the voice actors that are set to bring these champions to life and get a read on their excitement for the major tournament.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

Check out what movies people are watching on Netflix right now Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. Now what one do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 23:10. "Ben Is Back" Netflix Hours watched: 4,610,0009. "Our Father" Netflix Hours watched: 5,150,0008. "Turbo" Netflix Hours watched: 5,310,0007. "Cleveland Abduction" Netflix Hours watched: 6,360,0006. "Top Gun" Netflix Hours watched: 6,440,0005. "Sonic the Hedgehog" Netflix Hours watched: 8,910,0004. "Dangerous" Netflix Hours watched: 11,740,0003. "Jackass 4.5" Netflix Hours watched: 18,540,0002. "Senior Year" Netflix Hours watched: 24,560,0001. "A Perfect Pairing" Netflix Hours watched: 32,630,00011
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Sistas Cuts the 'Zatima' Reunion Short in Midseason Premiere — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Hell hath no fury like a misinformed Fatima wielding a baseball bat. Tyler Perry’s Sistas made its explosive return on Wednesday, picking up right where the midseason finale left off — with Hayden and Gary wetting themselves as they stared down the wrong end of Fatima’s weapon. She was convinced that they conspired to get Zac arrested, and since Fatima’s more of a swing-first-ask-questions-never type, she took the full force of her rage out on the coffee table. And the television. Hell, she even smashed Hayden’s dad’s urn. (Side note: When he shrieked, “Those...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Crew Sets Up a Summer Anime Update

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of its anime series produced by David Production, with the strange franchise releasing the first episodes of the sixth part of the series in Stone Ocean. With Jolyne Cujoh and her friends set to return to Netflix this fall, it seems that Warner Bros Japan let slip that there is an update slated for this summer which might grab the attention of Joestar fans, though the company is still keeping the details murky.
COMICS
CNET

The 13 Best Games on PS5 Right Now

When the PlayStation 5 launched in 2019, it started out with a modest games library. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls are great, but not self-contained killer apps unto themselves. A year and a half later, the PS5 has an impressive catalog of titles. Many are worth going out of your way to play.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Death Stranding 2 Seemingly Confirmed by Norman Reedus

Development on Death Stranding 2 has begun, star Norman Reedus told men's style publication Leo this week, and the actor suggested he'll be returning as postapocalyptic delivery man Sam Porter Bridges for the sequel to Kojima Productions' 2019 game. "We just started the second one," Reedus said while discussing the...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Shenmue’s director made a trippy shooter for Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is getting three new titles in June from legendary Japanese developers and studios. The highlight of the batch is Air Cutter, an on-rails shooter from Shenmue director Yu Suzuki that launches on June 24. Apple has a history of courting Japanese gaming icons to create titles for its...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer reveals four-player co-op, Legendaries, and Lechonk the Pig

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has given us so much more information about the upcoming Gen 9 game. One of the first new bits of information we get from the trailer is the introduction of the two new professors, Professor Sada (in Pokemon Scarlet) and Professor Turo (in Pokemon Violet). According to the freshly updated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website (opens in new tab), the pair are both carrying out research into "certain lore passed down in the region."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Life Is Strange Developer Teases New Game

Dontnod Entertainment, the studio behind most of the Life Is Strange series, has teased that it might be making a new game announcement within the coming day. For the better part of the past couple of years, Dontnod has been lying low as it quietly works on its next game. And while fans have had a number of questions and theories related to what Dontnod could be cooking up next, it sounds like we won't have to wait much longer to find out.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

We're getting a new look at Horizon Call of the Mountain later today

Sony's latest State of Play presentation isn't far off, and while the wider line-up remains a mystery, Horizon Call of the Mountain will make an appearance. Tomorrow: Get a new look at Horizon Call of the Mountain for #PSVR2 during State of Play.The show kicks off at 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern / 11pm BST: https://t.co/3lqi9H2KNx pic.twitter.com/xUISEgI3xOJune 1, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy