Fatal animal attacks are most likely in WV, report says
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As summer begins to heat up, many Americans are heading to the outdoors for some fun in the sun. But, outdoor activities come with risks, including dangerous wild animals. Eight people die from animal attacks annually across the US, with thousands seeking medical attention following bites each year.LOCAL: Average price of a used car in each state
A report from BetOhio.com analyzed underlying cause of death statistics from the CDC since 2000 and pulled recorded fatalities on humans by wildlife for each state to find out where residents are most likely to encounter a dangerous animal. The report found that while Texas had the most fatal attacks reported, West Virginia had the highest rate when compared with population.
|Rank
|State
|Most Fatal Attacks
|1
|Texas
|559
|2
|California
|312
|3
|Florida
|257
|4
|North Carolina
|180
|5
|Tennessee
|165
|6
|Georgia
|156
|7
|Ohio
|152
|8
|Pennsylvania
|137
|9
|Michigan
|130
|10
|Illinois
|116
|11
|New York
|113
|12
|Missouri
|109
|13
|Wisconsin
|107
|14
|Oklahoma
|96
|15
|Arizona
|95
Texas’s total fatal attacks far surpass second place state California, with over 200 more fatal attacks. According to BetOhio.com, most of those attacks came from dogs (79) and other mammals (207), but the state ranked the highest across categories of animals as well, including hornets, snakes, and lizards.WATCH: Coyote enters home through dog door
Despite having a high number of fatal animal attacks, Texas has only a one in 53,842 chance of being involved in a dangerous animal encounter, compared to West Virginia’s rate of one in 30,271.
People in West Virginia and much of the eastern part of the U.S. should watch out for de adly bugs. Click here for West Virginia Poison Center information about bites and stings.
|Rank
|State
|One in (chance)
|1
|West Virginia
|30,271
|2
|Montana
|31,232
|3
|Alaska
|36,038
|4
|Mississippi
|40,569
|5
|South Dakota
|41,025
|6
|Arkansas
|41,671
|7
|Oklahoma
|41,741
|8
|Idaho
|42,148
|9
|Tennessee
|42,435
|10
|Wyoming
|44,787
Vermont, North Dakota, and New Hampshire had no reports of fatal animal attacks since 2000, making them the safest states, according to BetOhio.com. Rhode Island (1) and Delaware (2) round out the top five list.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0