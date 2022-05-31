ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fatal animal attacks are most likely in WV, report says

By Shayla Klein
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As summer begins to heat up, many Americans are heading to the outdoors for some fun in the sun. But, outdoor activities come with risks, including dangerous wild animals. Eight people die from animal attacks annually across the US, with thousands seeking medical attention following bites each year.

A report from BetOhio.com analyzed underlying cause of death statistics from the CDC since 2000 and pulled recorded fatalities on humans by wildlife for each state to find out where residents are most likely to encounter a dangerous animal. The report found that while Texas had the most fatal attacks reported, West Virginia had the highest rate when compared with population.

Rank State Most Fatal Attacks
1 Texas 559
2 California 312
3 Florida 257
4 North Carolina 180
5 Tennessee 165
6 Georgia 156
7 Ohio 152
8 Pennsylvania 137
9 Michigan 130
10 Illinois 116
11 New York 113
12 Missouri 109
13 Wisconsin 107
14 Oklahoma 96
15 Arizona 95
Data compiled by BetOhio.com

Texas’s total fatal attacks far surpass second place state California, with over 200 more fatal attacks. According to BetOhio.com, most of those attacks came from dogs (79) and other mammals (207), but the state ranked the highest across categories of animals as well, including hornets, snakes, and lizards.

Despite having a high number of fatal animal attacks, Texas has only a one in 53,842 chance of being involved in a dangerous animal encounter, compared to West Virginia’s rate of one in 30,271.

People in West Virginia and much of the eastern part of the U.S. should watch out for de adly bugs. Click here for West Virginia Poison Center information about bites and stings.

Rank State One in (chance)
1 West Virginia 30,271
2 Montana 31,232
3 Alaska 36,038
4 Mississippi 40,569
5 South Dakota 41,025
6 Arkansas 41,671
7 Oklahoma 41,741
8 Idaho 42,148
9 Tennessee 42,435
10 Wyoming 44,787

Vermont, North Dakota, and New Hampshire had no reports of fatal animal attacks since 2000, making them the safest states, according to BetOhio.com. Rhode Island (1) and Delaware (2) round out the top five list.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

WVNS

WVNS

