Greene County man arrested after domestic dispute

CAIRO, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Greene County man has been arrested after a domestic dispute. New York State Police said Joel Couvertier, 40, of Cairo, was arrested on May 25.

On May 24, police were called to a home on County Route 39 in Cairo. When troopers arrived, police said the suspect fled the area in a black Chevy pick-up truck. Police found that Couvertier physically assaulted, choked, and prevented the victim from calling 911.

Police said the assault happened in front of three children. Couvertier also had a valid order of protection against the victim and the children in the home. He turned himself in on May 25.

Charges

First-degree criminal contempt (felony)

Criminal obstruction of breathing (misdemeanor)

Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminal contempt (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Couvertier was arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court. He was remanded to the Greene County Jail.

