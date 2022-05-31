Use Care When Driving Thru Upper Aquidneck Avenue

FALL RIVER, Mass. (June 1, 2022) – The City of Fall River will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday and Saturday in June at Market Basket. As part of a special promotion, everyone who gets their first vaccine dose at these clinics will receive a $100 grocery store gift card, and individuals getting a second dose or a booster will receive a $25 gift card, while supplies last. The clinic is a collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and is free to everyone 5 and older. No ID or proof of health insurance is required.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO