Middletown, RI

Use Care When Driving Thru Upper Aquidneck Avenue

middletownri.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Department of Transportation & Cardi Construction...

www.middletownri.com

ABC6.com

Union rally calls for state ARPA funds to save Kent Hospital

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A group of union members from Kent Hospital rallied in front of the facility Wednesday afternoon, urging state officials to use pandemic-relief funding to save the hospital. “The hospital doesn’t have the finances to invest in new technology and invest in the workforce then it’s...
KENT COUNTY, RI
middletownri.com

Budget Questions? Visit "Middletown Shares" For Answers

The Town Council meets Saturday, June 4 for a marathon budget discussion starting at 8 am in Town Hall. For answers about the proposed numbers and where things are heading financially in Middletown, visit Shares. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Middletown, RI
Government
City
Middletown, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Those getting free vaccines to receive up to a $100 gift card to Market Basket at one of eight clinics

FALL RIVER, Mass. (June 1, 2022) – The City of Fall River will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday and Saturday in June at Market Basket. As part of a special promotion, everyone who gets their first vaccine dose at these clinics will receive a $100 grocery store gift card, and individuals getting a second dose or a booster will receive a $25 gift card, while supplies last. The clinic is a collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and is free to everyone 5 and older. No ID or proof of health insurance is required.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Collapsed portion of Newport Cliff Walk closed for summer

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cliff Walk Commission in Newport announced Tuesday the collapsed section of the treasured trail will continued to be closed for the rest of the summer. Several feet of fencing still stands tall surrounding the crumbling section of the popular walk as it undergoes a...
NEWPORT, RI
capecod.com

Three ambulances called, traffic backed up after crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A traffic crash tied up the evening rush hour in Bourne. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound by the Bourne landfill. An ambulance from Sandwich assisted in patient care. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News...
BOURNE, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet PD: Lock your car doors

Acushnet had a bit of a crime spree last week. Someone broke into the Countr Whip late Tuesday night or early Wednesdy morning, 5/25. They tried to steal the ATM, machine, but failed, according to Police Chief Christopher Richmond. He said someone did get the one from Lloyd’s market in Rochester, near the Acushnet line. He said the investigation is ongoing, but it seems they must be connected.
ACUSHNET, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings reported across Worcester County in last week

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - The black bear population is growing in Massachusetts and while they still can surprise people, MassWildlife said bears can survive and thrive in suburban areas. Police departments and residents reported several bear sightings across the area, including one captured on video climbing a tree on Osgood...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
middletownri.com

Help Shape The Future Of The Middletown Schools & Grounds

The Middletown School Building Committee is looking for additional members to help design the schools of the future. Get in on the ground floor of the effort to remake Middletown's educational facilities. To express interest, email RKraeger@MPSRI.net. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Temporary Broadway ramp to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers will notice more changes as part of the 6/10 interchange project in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The Department of Transportation said that a new Broadway ramp opened Tuesday afternoon. The new ramp will provide direct access to Olneyville Square. The current ramp from Westminster...
PROVIDENCE, RI
hopkintonindependent.com

Arrests/Police Log, May 31 edition

12:37 a.m. Sergeant Arthur Schofield checked on Pratt Way property. 11:00 a.m. The Middletown, Rhode Island, Police Department requested assistance locating an Everett Circle resident involved in a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident in Middletown. Sergeant Scott van Raalten attempted to make contact and delivered the message. 2:43 p.m. Officer Matthew...
WCVB

Here's why Massachusetts emergency rooms are now at record capacity

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency rooms in Massachusetts are more crowded than ever before, according to local doctors. Dr. Jason Tracy, chief of emergency medicine at South Shore Health in Weymouth, said volumes at his ER are the worst they've ever been. "We have about 70 beds in our emergency...
WEYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Town of Westport to take actions, including arming buildings, in wake of Uvalde tragedy

The Town of Westport has decided to take action after a recent school shooting. According to Westport Superintendent of Schools Thomas Aubin, after the tragic event in Uvalde, Texas and a meeting with Town Administrator Jim Hartnett and Police Chief Keith Pelletier, it has been decided that all school buildings, exclusive of the administrative building, will be staffed with a police officer for the remainder of the school year.
WESTPORT, MA

