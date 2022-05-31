ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

LIFE-NWPA cuts ribbon on new Senior Care Center

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcesO_0fvrPQXn00

LIFE-NWPA celebrated the completion of its new Senior Care Center on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

Mayor Joe Schember and Richard Fish shared their remarks during the ceremony.

The state-of-the-art, 13,402-square-foot center will serve eligible seniors through a very comprehensive home and community health-based care system.

Erie’s Habitat for Humanity asking for donations to restock its ReStore

In addition to being a hub for socialization, the new life center will also house a medical clinic.

LIFE-NWPA helps seniors live at home as long as possible. They provide an alternative to institutional care for persons age 55 or older who require nursing facility-level care.

Its mission is to prevent unnecessary nursing home admissions.

Seniors, family members and healthcare professionals can learn more about the LIFE-NWPA program by calling toll-free at 1-844-456-5433 or visiting lifenwpa.org

