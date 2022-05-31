ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

$445,000 for North Auburn Marriott Meadows Park

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Legislature funding statewide recreation opportunities. Auburn, Calif.- North Auburn will welcome a new park thanks to a large grant from the state of California and actions by the Placer County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. The planned Marriott Meadows Park will be located west of Regional Park...

