Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum lead odds for Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals MVP

By Prince J. Grimes
 2 days ago
The Golden State Warriors are in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, seeking their fourth title in that span. However, the players voted most valuable from their previous runs are out of the picture. That means if Golden State wins it all, they’ll likely have a third different NBA Finals MVP in a short span. Oddsmakers like that player to be Stephen Curry.

Curry has the shortest odds to win NBA Finals MVP at +100 on Tipico Sportsbook. It’s one of the final pieces missing from his legendary career, and it can’t be assumed he’ll get another shot to win it.

With zero games of NBA Finals experience, the Boston Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum, who has the second shortest odds at +175. After Tatum, the odds get a lot longer for anyone else, though Jaylen Brown gives Boston players two of the top three shortest odds.

Odds for NBA Finals MVP

  • Stephen Curry +100
  • Jayson Tatum +175
  • Jaylen Brown +1200
  • Klay Thompson +1500
  • Draymond Green +1500
  • Marcus Smart +3000
  • Andrew Wiggins +3000
  • Jordan Poole +3000
  • Al Horford +8000
  • Kevon Looney +10000
  • Robert Williams +20000
  • Grant Williams +30000

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

